Argentum Announces AGM Results and Option Grant

Toronto, December 14, 2021 - Argentum Silver Corp. (TSXV: ASL) ("Argentum" or the "Company") is pleased to announce voting results for its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders that was held on December 10, 2021 in Toronto.

A total of 32,264,305 common shares representing 62.53% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares were voted for the meeting. Shareholders approved all items of business before the AGM including the election of the three Company-nominated Directors as follows:

Director Votes For % of Votes Cast Albert Contardi 32,142,805 99.62% David Donato 32,142,805 99.62% Gary Nassif 32,107,805 99.51%



Shareholders also voted for the re-appointment of the Company's auditors, Crowe MacKay LLP, and for the approval of the Company's stock option plan.

Option Grant

Subject to regulatory approval, Argentum has granted 2,400,000 options to purchase common shares of the Company exercisable at a price of $0.175 per share and expiring on December 14, 2026, to various officers and directors, and consultants of the Company. The common shares issuable upon exercise of the options are subject to a four-month hold period from the original date of grant.

About Argentum Silver Corp.

Argentum Silver is a junior mineral exploration company listed on the TSXV under the stock symbol ASL. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Norsemont II Resources SAC, the company controls the Cochavara Project consisting of six silver-lead-zinc mining concessions totalling 3,479 hectares in La Libertad, Northern Peru. The mining concessions host several mineralized structures with the main mineralized zone (Margarita Mine) covering an estimated strike length of 1,500 metres. The project area is located 3.5 kilometres southwest of the historical Quiruvilca silver-lead-zinc mine deposit, a large polymetallic vein system with over 130 different mineralized structures. The Company is actively reviewing additional mineral exploration properties in North America.

