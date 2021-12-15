Menü Artikel
Sandfire Resources America Announces Approval of Omnibus Share Incentive Plan

Dec. 14, 2021

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, Dec. 14, 2021 - Sandfire Resources America Inc. ("Sandfire America" or the "Company") announces that at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held on December 9, 2021, Sandfire America's disinterested common shareholders approved the adoption of its proposed Omnibus Share Incentive Plan (the "Plan").

The Plan is fully described in the Company's management information circular dated November 1, 2021 (the "Information Circular"). The full text of the Plan is also appended to the Information Circular as Schedule "A", a copy of which has been filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com under Sandfire America's profile.

Contact Information:
Sandfire Resources America Inc.
Nancy Schlepp, VP of Communications
Mobile: 406-224-8180
Office: 406-547-3466
Email: nschlepp@sandfireamerica.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



