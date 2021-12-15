Tocvan Commences Drilling at its Pilar Au-Ag Project

Calgary, December 15, 2021 - Tocvan Ventures Corp. (the "Company") (CSE:TOC) (CNSX:TOC.CN) (OTC:TCVNF) (WKN:TV3/A2PE64), is pleased to announce drilling has commenced at its Pilar Au-Ag Project in Sonora, Mexico. Building off of successful Phase I and II drill programs (Figure 1.), drilling of 5,000 to 8,000 meters is planned between now and July of 2022. Drilling will focus on continued step-out drilling along the Main Zone Trend and new 4-Trench Trend. Exploration drilling will continue to evaluate target areas along the Triple Vein Zone. Surface exploration work is currently underway on key target areas and channel samples from the recent trench program have been submitted for analysis.

Drill Plan Overview

Initial Phase of 3,500 meters drilling planned for Q1/2022, followed by up to 4,500 meters of drilling

Drilling to include:

- Step-outs of Main Zone Expansion targets

- JES-21-43: 35.1m @ 0.66 g/t Au

- JES-21-47 : 47.7m @ 0.75 g/t Au including 3m @ 5.6 g/t Au and 22 g/t Ag

- JES-21-50: 39.7m @ 0.96 g/t Au, including 1.5m @ 14.6 g/t Au

- Step-out and Exploration drilling along 4-Trench trend

- JES-21-53 : 15.3m @ 1.1 g/t Au - New 4-Trench Trend

- Exploration drilling along Triple Vein Zone

- Four artisanal surface and underground workings over 200-meter strike with surface sampling up to 4.5 g/t Au and 735 g/t Ag.

"We are very excited to be back drilling at Pilar.", commented VP Exploration, Brodie Sutherland. "2021 was a very successful year for us and we look forward to building off that success by further evaluating the potential size of the mineralized system at Pilar. With trenching already completed and now with drilling underway we expect 2022 to be a very active year at Pilar. Drilling will pause momentarily over the holiday season and will recommence in the New Year. We expect results from trenching by the middle of January followed by our first drill results shortly after."

Video Update from Pilar

TOCVAN VENTURES - DRILLING BEGINS AT PILAR FOR 2022 EXPLORATION SEASON - YouTube



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1. Plan Map of Highlight Drill Holes from 2021 and Key Target Areas for Upcoming Operations.

About the Pilar Property

The Pilar Gold-Silver property is interpreted as a structurally controlled low-sulphidation epithermal project hosted in andesite rocks. Three zones of mineralization have been identified in the north-west part of the property from historic surface work and drilling and are referred to as the Main Zone, North Hill and 4-Trench. Structural features and zones of mineralization within the structures follow an overall NW-SE trend of mineralization. Over 22,700 m of drilling have been completed to date. Significant results are highlighted below:

2021 Phase II RC Drilling Highlights include (all lengths are drilled thicknesses):

- 39.7m @ 0.96 g/t Au, including 1.5m @ 14. g/t Au

- 47.7m @ 0.75 g/t Au including 3m @ 5.6 g/t Au and 22 g/t Ag

- 29m @ 0.71g/t Au

- 35.1m @ 0.66 g/t Au

2020 Phase I RC Drilling Highlights include (all lengths are drilled thicknesses

- 94.6m @ 1.6 g/t Au, including 9.2m @ 10.8 g/t Au and 38 g/t Ag;

- 41.2m @ 1.1 g/t Au, including 3.1m @ 6.0g/t Au and 12 g/t Ag ;

- 24.4m @ 2.5 g/t Au and 73 g/t Ag, including 1.5m @ 33.4 g/t Au and 1,090 g/t Ag

17,700m of Historic Core RC drilling. Highlights include:

- 61.0m @ 0.8 g/t Au

- 16.5m @ 53.5g/t Au and 53 g/t Ag

- 13.0m @ 9.6 g/t Au

- 9.0m @ 10.2 g/t Au and 46 g/t Ag

Soil and Rock sampling results from undrilled areas indicate mineralization extends towards the southeast from the Main Zone and 4-Trench Zone. Recent Surface exploration has defined three new target areas: Triple Vein Zone, SE Vein Zone and 4 Trench Extension.

Brodie A. Sutherland, P.Geo., VP Exploration for Tocvan Ventures Corp. and a qualified person ("QP") as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this release.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

RC chips were shipped for sample preparation to ALS Limited in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico and for analysis at the ALS laboratory in North Vancouver. The ALS Hermosillo and North Vancouver facilities are ISO 9001 and ISO/IEC 17025 certified. Gold was analyzed using 50-gram nominal weight fire assay with atomic absorption spectroscopy finish. Over limits for gold (>10 g/t), were analyzed using fire assay with a gravimetric finish. Silver and other elements were analyzed using a four-acid digestion with an ICP finish. Over limit analyses for silver (>100 g/t) were re-assayed using an ore-grade four-acid digestion with ICP-AES finish. Control samples comprising certified reference samples and blank samples were systematically inserted into the sample stream and analyzed as part of the Company's robust quality assurance / quality control protocol.

About Tocvan Ventures Corp.

Tocvan is a well-structured exploration development company. Tocvan was created in order to take advantage of the prolonged downturn the junior mining exploration sector, by identifying and negotiating interest in opportunities where management feels they can build upon previous success. Tocvan has approximately 32 million shares outstanding and is earning into two exciting opportunities in Sonora, Mexico: the Pilar Gold-Silver project and the El Picacho Gold-Silver project. Management feels both projects represent tremendous opportunity to create shareholder value.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding the use of proceeds from the Offering. Such forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words and phrases such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.

These forward-looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith and reflect our current judgment regarding the direction of our business. Management believes that these assumptions are reasonable. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others, risks related to the speculative nature of the Company's business, the Company's formative stage of development and the Company's financial position. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

For more information, please contact:

Tocvan Ventures Corp.

Brodie A. Sutherland, VP Exploration

950-736 6 Ave SW

Calgary, Alberta T2P 3T7

Telephone: 403-668-7855

Email: bsutherland@tocvan.ca

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Copyright (c) 2021 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.