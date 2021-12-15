Menü Artikel
PDMR Shareholding and Director Dealing

08:00 Uhr  |  Newsfile

Vancouver, December 15, 2021 - Thor Explorations Ltd. (TSXV: THX) (AIM: THX) ("Thor Explorations" or the "Company") announces that Mr Ben Hodges, Chief Financial Officer and Group Secretary, and a PDMR, has carried out a "Bed and ISA" transaction, having transferred 128,000 Common Shares from his share dealing account to his ISA on 14 December 2021.

The beneficial holding of Mr Hodges (and persons closely associated with him) is unchanged following this transaction and Mr Hodges remains beneficially interested in 210,000 Common Shares representing approximately 0.03% of the total shareholding in the Company.

Additionally, Mr Adrian Coates, Non-Executive Chairman, has exercised options over 500,000 new Common Shares at a price of CAD$0.12 each in the Company. Following this transaction, Mr Coates holds an interest in 1,061,000 Common Shares in the Company representing approximately 0.17% of the issued share capital of the Company.

Application has been made for the 500,000 new Common Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM and it is expected that Admission will occur on or around 20 December 2021 ("Admission").

Following Admission, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 632,358,009 Common Shares. Shareholders may use figure as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company.

For further information please contact:

Thor Explorations Ltd.
Email: info@thorexpl.com

Canaccord Genuity (Nominated Adviser & Broker)
Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor / James Asensio / Thomas Diehl

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7523 8000

Hannam & Partners (Broker)
Andrew Chubb / Matt Hasson / Nilesh Patel / Franck Nganou

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7907 8500

Fig House Communications (Investor Relations)
Tel: +1 416 822 6483
Email: investor.relations@thorexpl.com

Blytheweigh (Financial PR)
Tim Blythe / Megan Ray / Rachael Brooks
Tel: +44 207 138 3203

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Ben Hodges
2 Reason for the notification
a)

 Position/status Chief Financial Officer
b)

 Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification
3


 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)

 Name Thor Explorations Ltd.
b)

 LEI 213800AXZ8468CQYVT76
4


 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)


 Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Common Shares of no par value

Identification code

CA8851491040
b) Nature of the transaction 1. Sale of Common Shares from share dealing account
2. Purchase of Common Shares into ISA account
c)


 Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)

 Volume(s)
15.03 pence

 128,000

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price
Price(s)

 Volume(s) Total
15.03 pence 128,000 £19,238.40

e)

 Date of the transaction 13 December 2021
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue




1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Adrian Coates

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Non-Executive Chairman

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Thor Explorations Ltd.

b)

LEI

213800AXZ8468CQYVT76

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place transactions have been conducted
a)

 Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 Common shares of CAD$0.12 each

Identification code

CA8851491040

b)

Nature of the transaction

Exercise of share options

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)
CAD$0.12

Volume(s)
500,000

d)
 Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume

 500,000

- Price

CAD$60,000

e)

Date of the transaction

14 December 2021

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR
DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. WIRE SERVICES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/107635


