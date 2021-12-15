Saint Jean Carbon to Begin Trading on the OTCQB Under the Symbol TORVF

Calgary, Dec. 15, 2021 - Saint Jean Carbon Inc. ("SJC" or the "Company"), (TSXV: SJL) (OTCQB: TORVF) a mining and battery technology company, is pleased to announce that it has received approval to trade on the OTCQB? Venture Market ("OTCQB") as of December 15, 2021. The Company will trade under the existing symbol TORVF on the OTCQB.



Dr. William (Bill) Pfaffenberger, President and CEO of SJC, commented, "With the approval to trade on the OTCQB Venture Market, SJC will be able to increase and expand its exposure and presence in the U.S. market and to investors. The greater ease of trading will allow for more liquidity and activity for the Company. As the mining technology and battery market begins to gain greater traction in the U.S., the Company will aggressively reach out in the broader capital markets to maximize our shareholders' value. We will follow up with more updates shortly."

The OTCQB is the premier marketplace for early-stage and developing U.S. and international companies. Participating companies must be current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. The OTCQB Venture quality standards provide a strong baseline of transparency, as well as the technology and regulation to improve the information and trading experience for investors.

About SAINT JEAN CARBON INC.

Saint Jean Carbon Inc.. is a Calgary/Guelph-based resource company focused on battery and mining technology. The Company's has mining claims in BC and Quebec. SJC is focusing on its air classification technology for the development of graphite properties without the use of floatation. It has also built a facility in Guelph, Ontario for the build and test of its solid state battery technology. For more information, please visit the Company's website at: https://www.saintjeancarbon.com/.

