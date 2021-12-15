Dr. Funsho Ojebuoboh, Metallurgy PhD, and Expert in the Scientific Refinement of Rare Metals, Joins First Tellurium

Vancouver, Dec. 15, 2021 - First Tellurium Corp. (CSE: FTEL) (the "Company" or "First Tellurium"), welcomes Dr. Ojebuoboh to the First Tellurium team. Dr. Ojebuoboh is an expert in the recovery, chemical processing and commercial application of rare metals.



Through his distinguished career, Dr. Ojebuoboh worked with companies such as First Solar, where he assisted in the sourcing and delivery of critical raw materials, including tellurium, that were key to their manufacturing of solar panels. Over his seven-year relationship with First Solar, he provided guidance as required to the stakeholders, including executive management, legal and finance for the review and approval of supply agreements.

Dr. Ojebuoboh is a globally recognized author and lecturer on the refinement and practical application of rare metals for solar panels and semi-conductors, including tellurium. He is also a standing member of the Minor Metals Trade Association (MMTA), The International Society for Optical Engineering (SPIE), The Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM) and The Minerals, Metal and Materials Society (TMS). Dr. Ojebuoboh holds an MBA and a PhD.

"Whether your resource is in the ground, being refined, or manufactured into a finished product, Dr. Ojebuoboh is your man," explained Tyrone Docherty, CEO of First Tellurium. "When it comes to rare materials, his practical and application knowledge is second to none. Being able to optimize our supply chain and produce the raw materials our clients desire is paramount to our business, and for that purpose we couldn't have recruited a better team asset than Dr. Ojebuoboh."

About First Tellurium Corp.

First Tellurium's unique business model is to generate revenue and value through mineral discovery, project development, project generation and cooperative access to untapped mineral regions in Indigenous territory with sustainable exploration.

Our polymetallic (tellurium, gold, silver copper, tungsten) Deer Horn Project in British Columbia and Klondike tellurium-gold property in Colorado anchor a diversified search for metals, working in alliance with Indigenous peoples, NGOs, governments and leading metals buyers. This is the future of mineral exploration: generating revenue by exploring responsibly and leveraging diverse partnerships.

First Tellurium proudly adheres to and supports the principles and rights set out in the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples and in particular the fundamental proposition of free, prior and informed consent.





