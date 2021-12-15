TDG Gold Corp. Completes 2021 Toodoggone Field Program, BC

WHITE ROCK, December 15, 2021 - TDG Gold Corp. (TSXV:TDG) (the "Company" or "TDG") is pleased to announce the completion of its 2021 Toodoggone Field Program which included 8,048 metres ("m") diamond drilling in 55 holes at Shasta and 1,029 m of diamond drilling in 2 holes at the Drybrough target located on its Oxide Peak earn-in project to the north of TDG's former producing Baker mine. Samples from the Shasta drilling have been submitted to SGS Canada for analysis with final results expected to be received between January and February 2022. Other work completed included sampling and mapping at TDG's Mets and Baker mining leases and an airborne magnetic survey at TDG's Bot property located further to the north. Results have now been received for the sampling and survey work and are being compiled by TDG's technical team. TDG would like to thank its community and business partners for their support during the 2021 field season, in particular Chu Cho Industries, Chu Cho Environmental, Sasuchan LP and Falkirk Environmental Consultants. The Baker camp will be maintained in readiness for TDG's 2022 field program which may resume as soon as early spring 2022.

Shasta

All metres drilled at Shasta were located within the Permitted Mine Area (see Figure 1). Over 90% of the metres drilled were oriented core to provide additional structural geological information and to enhance the resource estimation work being undertaken for TDG by Moose Mountain Technical Services ("Moose Mountain"). Samples have been selected for metallurgical testing.

Figure 1. Map of Shasta 2021 drill holes and historical drill collars.

The drilling completed at Shasta was aimed at confirming the historical assays and testing known extensions around the historical mine workings. Samples have been submitted to SGS Canada for analysis with final results expected to be received between January and February 2022.

TDG provided an overview of its other Shasta exploration activities in its September 07, 2021 news release (see here). Final assays have now been received from the systematic channel sampling completed at the Shasta Creek and JM pits. The purpose of the work was to enhance TDG's understanding of the geological and mineralogical setting and controls of Shasta. TDG expects to publish these results shortly.

Drybrough, Oxide Peak

The two diamond drill holes completed at Drybrough have been logged, cut and will be submitted to MSA Labs for analysis with assay results expected by the end of January 2022. Both holes were drilled at an azimuth of 300°.

Hole OP21-001 was drilled to a depth of 513 m at a dip angle of -63° and was designed to target into the centre of the magnetic anomaly (see TDG's November 16, 2021 news release) The borehole appears mainly to intersect volcaniclastic rocks with propylitic intersections and intervals with potassic alteration. Arsenopyrite was also noted in veinlets at approximately 300 metres depth. This may indicate that this drill hole is on the deeper margin of a porphyry system. The hole ended in sulphide mineralisation, which included increasing concentrations of disseminated pyrite and silicification.

Hole OP21-002 was drilled at a steeper dip of -82° to investigate the halo of magnetic relatively low at the margin of the magnetic anomaly. The borehole was drilled to 516 m and the steeper drill angle thus intersected a greater vertical slice of stratigraphy for investigation of the geology. This drill hole encountered more volcaniclastic rocks presumably the same upper units as OP21-001, with increasingly more silicification and sulphide mineralization in planar quartz-pyrite veinlets at deeper vertical depth and up to 20 % disseminated pyrite throughout and in aggregates, at deeper vertical depths.

Image 1. Drill Hole OP21-002 from 355.85-364.31 m - banded, ash tuff, intense silicification, brecciated by quartz veining with up to 5 % disseminated pyrite and an additional 5 % pyrite replacing quartz-carbonate veins.

Image 2. Drill Hole OP21-002 detailed photo of 358.75 m pyrite replacement in quartz veining.

The Drybrough drilling represents pioneer drill holes in an untested blind target magnetic anomaly. The drilling data (lithology, alteration and mineralization) is being compiled for a hole comparison cross section to understand the stratigraphy and better target future drilling efforts. TDG is excited to intercept porphyry associated mineralization and alteration, and has contracted MSA Labs (Langley, B.C.) to perform laboratory analysis at a faster turnaround time than average industry wait periods at this time. Subject to TDG's ongoing interpretative work and final assay results, TDG believes that the Drybrough target warrants further follow-up drilling activity.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Steven Kramar, MSc., P.Geo., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About TDG Gold Corp.

TDG is a major mineral claim holder in the historical Toodoggone Production Corridor of north-central British Columbia, Canada, with over 23,000 hectares of brownfield and greenfield exploration opportunities under direct ownership or earn-in agreement. TDG's flagship projects are the former producing, high-grade gold-silver Shasta, Baker and Mets mines, which are all road accessible, produced intermittently between 1981-2012, and have over 65,000 m of historical drilling. In 2021, TDG has advanced the projects through compilation of historical data, new geological mapping, geochemical and geophysical surveys, and, for Shasta, drill testing of the known mineralization occurrences and their extensions. The Company has entered into a binding agreement to acquire the Nueva Esperanza silver-gold advanced exploration and development project located in the Maricunga Belt of northern Chile, subject to closing conditions being satisfied. TDG currently has 70,867,903 common shares issued and outstanding.

