Quebec Precious Metals is UL ECOLOGO(R) Certified for Mineral Exploration!

MONTREAL, December 15, 2021 - Quebec Precious Metals Corp. ("QPM" or the "Company") (TSXV:QPM)(OTCQB:CJCFF)(FSE:YXEP) is proud to announce that it has received certification to UL 2723: ECOLOGO Certification Program for Responsible Development for Mineral Exploration Companies. QPM has successfully earned UL's ECOLOGO® Certification, which includes use of the UL ECOLOGO ® Mark, and registration in UL's SPOT sustainable product database. The Company is pleased with this accomplishment and intends to continue working to promote this certification and its advantages, helping to make it a key objective in the mineral exploration sector.

Supported by industry, investors and government authorities, the Quebec Mineral Exploration Association (QMEA) initiated, in 2012, the certification project aimed at evaluating and recognizing the responsible practices of mineral exploration companies and their service providers. The Chair in Mining Entrepreneurship (CME) of the Université du Québec en Abitibi-Témiscamingue/Université du Québec à Montréal developed the first version of the normative document and UL created UL 2723 based on CME's document, which can be used for ECOLOGO® Certification.

Normand Champigny, CEO of QPM, stated: "We are proud to achieve this certification, especially since it exemplifies our commitment to implementing leading environmental, social and economic practices as essential to our success and creating significant shareholder value. We would like to thank the Quebec Mineral Exploration Association and their coaching program for their collaboration. We greatly appreciate their support and guidance and are grateful for their contribution to the success of our efforts."

A plan for the future

The responsible development of mineral resources has become a requisite. It is a factor in all parts of society, and every project needs to be designed and executed with it in mind. For mineral exploration companies and their service providers, that entails applying leading social, environmental, and economic practices.

For QPM, UL ECOLOGO ® Certification for Mineral Exploration promotes a better work environment, motivates employees, improves the Company's appeal as an employer, strengthens strategic planning, and aids in risk management. QPM believes that being UL certified means that QPM will likely be better prepared for changes to legislation and could enter into better relationships with local communities and other stakeholders, which will contribute to the social acceptability of the Company's projects. In completing the process, QPM showed that it has met all of the responsible development indicators required to achieve UL ECOLOGO ® Certification for Mineral Exploration.

About Quebec Precious Metals Corporation

QPM is a gold explorer with a large land position in the highly prospective Eeyou Istchee James Bay territory, Quebec, near Newmont Corporation's Éléonore gold mine. QPM's flagship project is the Sakami project with significant grades and well-defined drill-ready targets. QPM's goal is to rapidly explore the Project and to advance to the mineral resource estimate stage.

About QMEA

The Quebec Mineral Exploration Association (QMEA) is a non-profit organization that represents players in Quebec's mining sector. Founded in 1975 to increase mining exploration in Québec and support development of Québec's mining entrepreneurship, QMEA now has 1,000 individual members (prospectors, geologists, geophysicists, brokers, tax experts, attorneys, etc.) and 150 corporate members.

For more information please contact:

Jean-François Meilleur

President

Tel.: 514 951-2730

jfmeilleur@qpmcorp.ca

Normand Champigny

Chief Executive Officer

Tel.: 514 979-4746

nchampigny@qpmcorp.ca

UL ECOLOGO ®

Certification for Mineral Exploration

https://canada.ul.com/ulcprograms/explore/

https://spot.ul.com/

QMEA'S coaching program

https://aemq.org/en/certification-about/

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Quebec Precious Metals Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/677754/Quebec-Precious-Metals-is-UL-ECOLOGOR-Certified-for-Mineral-Exploration