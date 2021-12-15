Hawkmoon Resources Corp. (CSE:HM; FSE:966) ("Hawkmoon" or the "Company") has received assay results for twelve (12) drill holes (the "Holes") from its 5,031 metre summer drill program (the "Program") on the Wilson Gold project ("Wilson" or the "Property"). The Property is situated approximately 15 kilometres east of the town of Lebel-sur-Quévillon, Québec and 170 kilometres northeast of the city of Val-d'Or, Quebec, Canada.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211215005140/en/

Figure 1: Map of drill holes disclosed in this news release (Graphic: Business Wire)

Highlights of the Holes Disclosed in this News Release

Every Hole disclosed in this news release intersected at least one altered and mineralized zone. The mineralization styles for both the Toussaint and Midrim areas (together referred to as the "Showings") are discussed below.

HMW 21-24 was drilled west of the historical Midrim drill holes and identified a near surface gold zone. This area will be a new target for the 2022 field program on Wilson.

The Holes were drilled east of the Toussaint Showing and include the Midrim area.

Assay results are pending for the final two Holes of the Program.

These Holes will assist Hawkmoon in planning the 2022 Wilson drill program, especially in the area southwest of the Midrim Showing.

The two most promising Holes were HMW 21-24 and HMW 21-25. A near surface intercept was encountered in HMW 21-24 with 10.0 grams per tonne. This mineralized zone was discovered only seventeen (17) metres down hole. Hole HNW 21-25 returned 2 meters at 6.3 grams per tonne at 109 meters down hole. These intersections appear to be an initial extension of the Midrim zone westward towards the Toussaint zone of the Property. This area will require additional work commencing with a surface outcrop stripping and trenching to better understand the local mineralization and geological setting.

Table 1 below highlights certain gold assays received for the drill holes disclosed in this news release. The results represent down-hole lengths and not necessarily true widths. A map showing the locations of the drill holes follows the assay table in figure 1.

Table 1: Highlights of Gold Assays Received for Wilson Project

Drill Hole

(DDH) Target Area From

(metres) To

(metres) Length

(metres) Gold Grade

(grams/tonne) HMW 21-24 Midrim 17.00 18.00 1.00 10.00 HMW 21-25 Midrim 109.00 111.00 2.00 6.29 HMW 21-16 Toussaint East 20.00 22.00 2.00 4.92 HMW 21-26 Midrim 53.00 54.00 1.00 1.79 HMW 21-15 Toussaint East 124.00 127.00 3.00 1.56 HMW 21-15 Toussaint East 96.00 98.00 2.00 1.06 HMW 21-23 Midrim West 184.00 185.00 1.00 0.82 HMW 21-22 Midrim West 136.07 136.71 0.70 0.73 HMW 21-17 Toussaint East No Significant Values HMW 21-18 Toussaint East No Significant Values HMW 21-19 Toussaint East No Significant Values HMW 21-20 Midrim West No Significant Values HMW 21-21 Midrim West No Significant Values

Mineralization Setting and Style

The Toussaint and Midrim showings (the "Showings") are both situated where a volcanic tuff contacts a gabbro intrusion. The Midrim can involve both gabbro and diorite intrusions. The most prospective areas of the Property are along the contacts between volcanic tuffs and intrusions. The Showings generally have a northeast-southwest strike and dip sub vertically.

All the Holes intercepted Toussaint or Midrim mineralization styles (the "Mineralization"), which are nearly identical. The Showings are generally a beige to pale grey coloured volcanic tuff which has been strongly foliated, sheared, fractured and altered. Mineralization at the Showings is associated with strong silica, sericite and calcite alteration. Ankerite and chlorite alteration are present to a lesser degree. The Mineralization often displays a striped appearance due to abundant parallel laminations. Pyrite is the dominant sulphide mineral. Chalcopyrite is observed to a lesser degree with visible gold being present locally. Quartz veins as well as quartz veinlets occupy a significant portion of the Mineralization. These veins contain sulphide minerals and are orientated parallel or sub parallel to the foliation.

Branden Haynes, President of Hawkmoon, states "We are very pleased with these excellent values from our summer 2021 drill program on Wilson. Discovering an initial western extension of the Midrim is particularly positive for Hawkmoon."

About Hawkmoon Resources

Hawkmoon is focused entirely on its three Quebec gold projects. Two of these projects are located in one of the world's largest gold endowed areas, the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. Both these gold projects are accessed by government-maintained roads and are in close proximity to each other east of the town of Lebel-sur-Quévillon. The third project is situated in the Belleterre Gold Camp southwest of Val-d'Or.

For more information, review the Company's filings available at www.sedar.com.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Thomas Clarke P.Geo., Pr.Sci.Nat. Mr. Clarke is a "Qualified Person" under NI 43-101 and is a Director and the Vice President Exploration of Hawkmoon.

Hawkmoon Resources Corp.,

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Branden Haynes"

Branden Haynes, Chief Executive Officer

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements. The use of the word "expected", "projected", "pursuing", "plans" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding: the Company's drill program at the Wilson property, the upcoming results from the final two holes and implications of the results for future drilling at Wilson. The forward-looking statements are made as at the date hereof and the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, where because of new information, future events or results, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211215005140/en/

Contact

Branden Haynes, Chief Executive Officer and Director, Email: branden@hawkmoonresources.com; Telephone: 604-817-1595