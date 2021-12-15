Mexican Gold Announces Favourable Resolution of Claims Dispute

VANCOUVER, Dec. 15, 2021 - Mexican Gold Mining Corp. (the "Company" or "Mexican Gold") (TSXV: MEX, OTCQB: MEXGF) is pleased to announce the favourable resolution of the claims dispute concerning certain lands that overlap a portion of the Company's Pepe mineral concessions at its Las Minas Project in Mexico.



A dispute was filed over seven years ago concerning the claim boundaries of the 1,000-hectare Pepe property, upon which subsequent prospectors had staked a 220-hectare overlapping land position (the "Santa Fe Claims") which coincided with the location of the Company's National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") compliant resource.

The General Director of Mines ("GDM") in Mexico has ruled in favour of Mexican Gold, thereby nullifying the portion of the overlapping Santa Fe Claims and reducing it such that it is positioned outside of the Company's mineral claim boundaries as well as the NI 43-101 resource base. (See Figure 1 below.)

Figure 1: Las Minas Project - Claims Map

To view Figure 1, please click on the following link:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4c47ff4d-01eb-405a-b003-b296a9d49597

Las Minas Project

Mexican Gold, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Roca Verde Exploracion de Mexico, S.A. de C.V, owns a 100% interest in the Las Minas Project in the Las Minas district in the State of Veracruz, Mexico. The project is comprised of six mineral concessions consisting of the Pepe, Pepe Tres, San Jose, Pueblo Nuevo, La Luz I and San Valentin mineral concessions.

About Mexican Gold Mining Corp.

Mexican Gold is a Canadian-based mineral exploration and development company committed to building long-term value through ongoing discoveries and strategic acquisitions of prospective precious metals and copper projects in the Americas. Mexican Gold is exploring and advancing the Las Minas Project, which is located in the core of the Las Minas mining district in Veracruz State, Mexico, and host to one of the newest, under-explored skarn systems known in Mexico.

