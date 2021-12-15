Option Partner Conducts Geophysical Program on the SBSL Gold Project, MT and an Update on MT and NV Projects

London, December 15, 2021 - Peloton Minerals Corp. ("PMC" or the "Company") (CSE:PMC) (CNSX:PMC.CN) (OTC:PMCCF) reports that the project option partner (now called AFR NuVenture Resources Inc.) is presently conducting a geophysical program on the Company's SBSL Gold Project in Montana consisting of magnetic and resistivity/induced polarization (IP) surveys. The stated purpose of the program is to attempt to identify and define additional sulfide-bearing gold veins or other mineralization and establish drill targets.

The SBSL Gold Property (the "SBSL") hosts two past producing mines and is under option to AFR NuVenture Resources Inc. (formerly African Metals Corporation) and Frederick Private Capital Corporation who may collectively initially earn a 51% interest in the SBSL by making certain option payments and spending US $1,000,000 in exploration expenditures by March 2023, and may collectively earn up to 75% in the SBSL by making certain option payments and spending US$2,000,000 in exploration on the SBSL by March, 2025.

Also in Montana, the Company is continuing to assemble data on the Boulder Porphyry Property through its subsidiary Celerity Mineral Corporation ("Celerity"). This is in preparation for various reports and filings intended to have Celerity become self-funding as its own publicly traded company during 2022 while Peloton retains a significant interest. The Boulder Porphyry Property consists of almost 14 square miles of mineral claims and is located 16 miles from Butte, Montana, home of one of North America's largest copper porphyry deposits. The Boulder Porphyry Property hosts a known copper porphyry system that is considered cogenetic with Butte.

In Nevada, the Company is compiling a virtual data base for each of its three Carlin style gold exploration projects located in Elko County, Nevada. The purpose of this data base is to facilitate review of the projects under an NDA by potential joint venture partners. If Peloton is successful in securing Option-JV funding partners for these projects, Celerity self-funding the Boulder Property, and the SBSL already having an Option-JV partner, it would mean that all five Company projects could advance without funding by Peloton.

Also on December 10, 2021, the Company announced it had received subscriptions for a private placement totaling CDN$456,866.76. Proceeds of the financing will be used for working capital and administrative expenses.

Richard C. Capps, PhD, is the qualified person responsible for approving the technical information contained within this release.

Peloton Minerals Corp. is a reporting issuer in good standing in the Provinces of Ontario and British Columbia whose common shares are listed on the CSE (Symbol: PMC) and trade in the U.S. on the OTC QB (Symbol: PMCCF). There are 113,334,421 common shares issued and outstanding in the capital of the Company.

Peloton holds interests in the Boulder Porphyry Property near Butte, Montana, the SBSL Gold Property near Virginia City, Montana, and three Carlin style gold exploration projects in Elko County, Nevada.

