Secova Starts Trading on Frankfurt Stock Exchange

December 15, 2021 - Vancouver, B.C., Secova Metals Corp. (The "Company" or "Secova") (CSE:SEK) (OTC:SEKZF) (FSE:N4UP) is pleased to announce that it is now trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Secova is now cross-listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under the symbol SEK, and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("FSE"), also known as the Deutsche Boerse AG, under the symbol N4UP (ISIN#CA8136783070). The Frankfurt listing will increase trading liquidity, and expand visibility of the Company amongst European investors, making it easier for both institutional and retail investors across Europe to participate in the market for Secova.

"We have recently begun trading on the CSE in Canada and Secova has been very well received, and with our new listing on Frankfurt Stock Exchange it gives Secova greater exposure in Germany, European and international markets." stated Brad Kitchen, C.E.O. of Secova.

Pour une traduction française de ce communiqué de presse, veuillez visiter notre site Web à www.secova.ca

About the Company

Secova Metals Corp. is a Canadian environmentally aware resource exploration and processing company. Management has demonstrated expertise in advancing gold exploration projects into acquisition targets, most notably in the province of Quebec. Secova's principal restoration and recovery project is the Montauban property situated in Quebec, just 80 kilometers west of Quebec City. The Company is proposing to commence operations by the middle of 2022. The Company's main exploration focus is its 100% ownership of the Eagle River project, which is adjacent to and on-trend to several gold projects in the Windfall Lake district of Urban Barry in Quebec. Secova will use its expertise in early-stage exploration to create shareholder value by attempting to prove out the resource in these assets.

For more information on Secova, please contact info@secova.ca, Tel: +1 604-803-5229 or visit the website at www.secova.ca for the French version of this news release, past news releases, media interviews and opinion-editorial pieces by CEO and Chairman Brad Kitchen.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Brad Kitchen"

Chairman, CEO, and Director

Tel: +1 604-803-5229

Email: info@secova.ca

This press release contains "forward-looking information" that is based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections. This forward-looking information includes, among other things, statements with respect to the Company's exploration and development plans. The words "will", "anticipated", "plans" or other similar words and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward looking information.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2021 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.