Doubleview Lists on the OTCQB Venture Market Exchange

Vancouver, December 15, 2021 - Doubleview Gold Corp. (TSXV: DBG) (OTCQB: DBLVF) (FSE: 1D4) ("Doubleview", the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received approval to begin trading its common shares on the OTC Markets Group's OTCQB Venture Market in the United States under the symbol "DBLVF". The Company's common shares will begin trading on the OTCQB Marketplace today, December 15th, 2021 and will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "DBG".

Doubleview shares are also eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through the Depository Trust Company (DTC). DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corp (DTCC) that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies in the United States.

DTC eligibility increases the speed of receiving stocks and cash and accelerates the settlement process for investors.

In addition to trading on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada and the OTCQB in the USA, Doubleview is listed in Europe on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange with the symbol (1D4) and WKN German financial instrument A1W038.

Farshad Shirvani, CEO and Director, stated, "We are pleased to be listed on the OTCQB, as this provides an opportunity to attract a broader base of international investors. Trading on the OTCQB will expand the company's presence to new and existing shareholders in the United States with a transparent trading platform. Admission to the OTCQB exchange is part of our strategy to introduce the company to a wide range of institutional and retail investors in the United States."

The OTCQB is recognized as an established public financial market for international companies, including natural resource companies in the exploration industry, to trade in the U.S. The OTCQB Venture Market offers companies the opportunity to build their visibility, expand their liquidity and diversify their shareholder base on an established, public market. The OTCQB offers transparent trading in early stage, exploration companies and provides annual verification and certification of management to investors thereby improving their level of information and trading experience.

About Doubleview Gold Corp:

Doubleview Gold Corp., a mineral resource exploration and development company, is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, and is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: DBG), (OTCQB: DBLVF), (GER: A1W038), (FSE: 1D4). Doubleview identifies, acquires and finances precious and base metal exploration projects in North America, particularly in British Columbia. Doubleview increases shareholder value through acquisition and exploration of quality gold, copper and silver properties and the application of advanced state-of-the-art exploration methods. Doubleview's portfolio of strategic properties provides diversification and mitigates investment risk.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Doubleview cautions that all forward looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Doubleview's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to Doubleview's limited operating history and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Doubleview undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

