Panoro Minerals Announces Transfer of Land to Cochapata Community, Cotabambas Copper Project, Peru

VANCOUVER, Dec. 15, 2021 - Panoro Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: PML) (Lima: PML) (Frankfurt: PZM) (OTCQB: POROF) ("Panoro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has completed the transfer of a land package to the Community of Cochapata ("Cochapata" or "the "Community"). The Community is located nearby the Cotabambas Copper Project in the Apurimac Region of Peru. The 4.1 hectare land package was acquired by the Company for Cochapata in November of 2018. Since the acquisition, the Company has worked with the Community to subdivide and register the land parcel into individual lots. During October and November 2021, the community completed a process to define the distribution of the subdivided lots between families of the Cochapata Community and on December 2, 2021, the Community hosted a ceremony for the completion of the land distribution to the families. The completion of this important objective is a key part of the framework of agreements completed with Cochapata.

Luquman Shaheen, President & CEO of Panoro Minerals states, "We are very pleased to be part of and to support the vision of community leaders, to develop the community for the benefit of future generations. Panoro is proud to participate and support these initiatives for the communities around the Cotabambas Project. The completion of this land transfer is in addition to a similar transfer completed in October 2013 for the Ccalla Community at the Cotabambas Project. In 2013 Panoro acquired and transferred a land package to the Ccalla Community located in Anta, Peru, approximately 32 km from the Cotabambas Projects and 19 km west of the City of Cusco. The completion of this and previous community land transfer agreements, together with the recently announced transaction for the Antilla Project demonstrate Panoro's ability to advance the Cotabambas Project to the benefit of all stakeholders."

Panoro Minerals is completing work plans, budgets and schedules to commence the Prefeasibility Study for the Cotabambas project in Q1 2022.

About Panoro

Panoro is a uniquely positioned Peru-focused copper development company. The Company is advancing its flagship Cotabambas Copper-Gold-Silver Project located in the strategically important area of southern Peru.

The Company's objective is to complete a Prefeasibility study in 2023 with work programs commencing in Q1 2022. The prefeasibility studies will be funded by the proceeds from the recently announced Antilla transaction and previous transactions with Wheaton Precious Metals, Hudbay Minerals and others.

At the Cotabambas Project, the Company will first focus on delineating resource growth potential and optimizing metallurgical recoveries. These objectives are expected to further enhance the project economics as part of the Prefeasibility studies during 2022 and 2023. Exploration and step-out drilling from 2017, 2018 and 2019 have already identified the potential for both oxide and sulphide resource growth.

Summary of Cotabambas Project Resources

Project Resource

Classification Million

Tonnes Cu (%) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Mo (%) CuEq

% Cotabambas1

Cu/Au/Ag Indicated 117.1 0.42 0.23 2.74 0.001 0.59 Inferred 605.3 0.31 0.17 2.33 0.002 0.44 @ 0.20% CuEq cutoff, effective October 2013, Tetratech

1. Cotabambas Project, Apurimac, Peru, NI 43-101 Technical Report on Updated Preliminary Economic Assessment, amec foster wheeler and Moose Mountain Technical Services, 22 September 2015

A PEA has been completed for the Cotabambas Project, the key results are summarized below:

Summary of Cotabambas Project PEA Results

Key Project Parameters

Cotabambas Cu/Au/Ag Project1 Process Feed, life of mine million tonnes 483.1 Process Feed, daily tonnes 80,000 Strip Ratio, life of mine

1.25 : 1 Before Tax1 NPV 7.5% million US$ 1,053 IRR % 20.4 Payback years 3.2 After Tax1 NPV 7.5% million US$ 684 IRR % 16.7 Payback years 3.6 Annual Average Payable Metals Cu thousand tonnes 70.5 Au thousand ounces 95.1 Ag thousand ounces 1,018.4 Mo thousand tonnes - Initial Capital Cost million US$ 1,530 1. Project economics estimated at commodity prices of; Cu = US$ 3.00/lb, Au = US$ 1,250/oz, Ag = US$ 18.50/oz, Mo = US$ 12/lb

PEAs are considered preliminary in nature and include Inferred Mineral Resources that are considered too speculative to have the economic considerations applied that would enable classification as Mineral Reserves. There is no certainty that the conclusions within the PEAs will be realized. Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability.

Luis Vela, a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this press release.

On behalf of the Board of Panoro Minerals Ltd.

Luquman Shaheen. M.B.A., P.Eng, P.E.

President & CEO

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: Information and statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and involve risks and uncertainties.

Examples of forward-looking information and statements contained in this news release include information and statements with respect to:

Panoro delineating growth potential at the Cotabambas Project, while optimizing project economics;

mineral resource estimates and assumptions; and

the PEAs, including, but not limited to, base case parameters and assumptions, forecasts of net present value, internal rate of return and payback.

Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. In some instances, material assumptions and factors are presented or discussed in this news release in connection with the statements or disclosure containing the forward-looking information and statements. You are cautioned that the following list of material factors and assumptions is not exhaustive. The factors and assumptions include, but are not limited to, assumptions concerning: metal prices and by-product credits; cut-off grades; short and long term power prices; processing recovery rates; mine plans and production scheduling; process and infrastructure design and implementation; accuracy of the estimation of operating and capital costs; applicable tax and royalty rates; open-pit design; accuracy of mineral reserve and resource estimates and reserve and resource modeling; reliability of sampling and assay data; representativeness of mineralization; accuracy of metallurgical test work; and amenability of upgrading and blending mineralization.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation:

risks relating to metal price fluctuations

risks relating to estimates of mineral resources, production, capital and operating costs, decommissioning or reclamation expenses, proving to be inaccurate

the inherent operational risks associated with mining and mineral exploration, development, mine construction and operating activities, many of which are beyond Panoro's control

risks relating to Panoro's or its partners' ability to enforce legal rights under permits or licenses or risk that Panoro or its partners will become subject to litigation or arbitration that has an adverse outcome

risks relating to Panoro's or its partners' projects being in Peru, including political, economic and regulatory instability

risks relating to the uncertainty of applications to obtain, extend or renew licenses and permits

risks relating to potential challenges to Panoro's or its partners' right to explore or develop projects

risks relating to mineral resource estimates being based on interpretations and assumptions which may result in less mineral production under actual circumstances

risks relating to Panoro's or its partners' operations being subject to environmental and remediation requirements, which may increase the cost of doing business and restrict operations

risks relating to being adversely affected by environmental, safety and regulatory risks, including increased regulatory burdens or delays and changes of law

risks relating to inadequate insurance or inability to obtain insurance

risks relating to the fact that Panoro's and its partners' properties are not yet in commercial production;

risks relating to fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, interest rates and tax rates

risks relating to Panoro's ability to raise funding to continue its exploration, development, and mining activities; and

counterparty risk under Panoro's agreements.

This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect the forward-looking information and statements contained in this news release. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in the forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on beliefs, expectations, and opinions as of the date of this news release. For the reasons set forth above, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Panoro does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and statements included herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

