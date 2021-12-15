Jade Leader Provides an Update on Wyoming Sky Jades(c) Processing and Marketing

CALGARY, December 15, 2021 - Jade Leader Corp. ("Jade Leader") is pleased to provide an update on the ongoing preparation of an initial 88 kg of various sized pieces from the Fall 2021 pilot-scale bulk sampling program at its Sky Jade© zone in Wyoming, in preparation for marketing (NR21-09, October 25, 2021). To date, 42 kilos of material has been partially cut and polished, as well as inventoried and pieces have been individually photographed. Jade processing continues as the Company initiates the construction of an e-commerce site and performs direct marketing within the national and international Jade community.

"While evaluation of the Sky Jades© in the field provided very encouraging signs as to overall stone quality, our continued work in adequate shop conditions has improved our understanding of the high quality of these Jades in terms of grain size, color, uniformity, and translucency. Sky Jades© continue to display a high vitreous luster which is normally atypical of nephrite Jades, and more associated with jewelry grade stones such as Burmese jadeite," stated Mr. Jean-Pierre Jutras, P.Geol., the President of Jade Leader. "Our materials preparation is key to properly communicate to potential customers the fine quality of this material as more and more transactions are being conducted online where adequate representation of products is of critical importance."

Materials prepared, inventoried and photographed to date include specimens (3 stones, 2.84 Kg), larger carving blocks (8 stones, 30.65 Kg), tumbled Jades (20 stones, 1.25 Kg) and hand size gem Jade (14 stones, 8.05 Kg). Samples of the results from this process are included below in Figures 1 to 4. Materials preparation remains ongoing.

Current processing is focused on an initial 88 kilo subset from the 183 kilos of gem grade Sky Jades© recovered by Jade Leader during the September-October 2021 sampling program at its Sky Zone. This zone is currently the most advanced of multiple targets on 5 distinct, 100% owned properties on which Jade bearing systems have been identified by Jade Leader to date in the heart of the historical Wyoming Jade Fields.

Mr. Jean-Pierre Jutras, P.Geol., President of the Company, is the Company's Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Jutras maintained full chain of custody of all sample materials which are the subject of this update throughout the extraction and testing process and has approved the technical disclosure contained in this news release.

Recent articles suggest that the international Jade market is now larger than the better known worldwide market for rough diamonds, without any participation in the space by publicly listed Companies prior to the formation of Jade Leader Corp.

Jade Leader Corp., with a Board of Directors having over 120 years of combined experience as mineral exploration geologists with proven track records of discoveries, is led by JP. Jutras, B.Sc. Hons Geology, P.Geol who is also an internationally recognized Jade carver with over 30 years of experience.

Jade leader is leveraging this unique combination of mineral exploration expertise and Jade carving knowledge to build a portfolio of 6 Jade exploration properties on which Nephrite Jade with various characteristics has now been identified in stable, mining-friendly jurisdictions in the USA.

