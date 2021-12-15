Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Monarch Announces the Results of Its Annual Meeting

20:04 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

MONTREAL, Dec. 15, 2021 - Monarch Mining Corp. ("Monarch" or the "Corporation") (TSX: GBAR) (OTCQX: GBARF) is pleased to announce the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders, which was held today in a virtual-only format. All the nominees listed in the Corporation's management proxy circular dated November 9, 2021, were re-elected as directors.

Shareholders holding 37,096,883 shares, or 47.54% of Monarch's issued and outstanding shares were present or represented by proxy at the meeting.

Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below:

Nominee Votes
for		 %
For		 Votes
Withheld		 %
Withheld
Jean-Marc Lacoste 34,876,151 99.95 % 16,402 0.05 %
Michel Bouchard 34,865,292 99.92 % 27,385 0.08 %
Guylaine Daigle 34,795,715 99.72 % 96,962 0.28 %
Laurie Gaborit 34,804,111 99.75 % 88,442 0.25 %
Christian Pichette 34,794,292 99.72 % 98,385 0.28 %

Furthermore, the appointment of KPMG LLP as the external auditors of the Corporation was also approved.

About Monarch
Monarch Mining Corp. (TSX: GBAR) (OTCQX: GBARF) is a fully integrated mining company that owns four projects, including the Beaufor Mine, which has produced more than 1 million ounces of gold over the last 30 years. Other assets include the Croinor Gold, McKenzie Break and Swanson properties, all located near Monarch's wholly owned 750 tpd Beacon Mill. Monarch owns 28,702 hectares (287 km2) of mining assets in the prolific Abitibi mining camp that host a combined measured and indicated gold resources of 478,982 ounces and a combined inferred resource of 383,393 ounces.

Forward-Looking Statements
The forward-looking statements in this press release involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Monarch's actual results, performance and achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements expressed or implied therein. Neither TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Jean-Marc Lacoste
President and Chief Executive Officer		 1-888-994-4465
jm.lacoste@monarchmining.com
Mathieu S?guin
Vice President, Corporate Development		 1-888-994-4465
m.seguin@monarchmining.com
Elisabeth Tremblay
Geologist and Communications Manager 		1-888-994-4465
e.tremblay@monarchmining.com

www.monarchmining.com



Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Monarch Mining Corp.

Monarch Mining Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
A2QNJA
CA6091611047
www.monarchmining.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2021.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap