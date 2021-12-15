Big Ridge Gold Provides AGM Results, New Board Addition and Options Grant

Toronto, December 15, 2021 - Big Ridge Gold Corp. (TSXV: BRAU) (OTCQB: ALVLF) ("Big Ridge" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the election of Kristina Bates to the Company's Board of Directors at its annual meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on December 14, 2021.

At the Meeting, the Company's shareholders overwhelmingly approved the matters brought before the Meeting, including: the expansion of the board to six directors, and the election of the six director candidates proposed by management; the reappointment of Davidson & Company LLP as auditors of the Company; the approval of the Company's Amended and Restated Share Option Plan, which established a fixed cap of 12,570,111 shares available for issuance opposed to the rolling 10% cap under the previous version of the option plan; and the approval of the Company's Restricted Share Unit Plan. Details of the voting on each matter brought before the Meeting are available under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.

Kristina is an accomplished financial executive, board director and volunteer with over 20 years of investment, strategic and governance expertise with mining, technology, and high growth companies. Kristina has spent the majority of her career in capital markets, raising equity and debt financing for early and mid stage companies. She currently serves on two private company Boards in addition to her roles on the Company's board of directors and on its Audit and Corporate Governance, Compensation and Nominating Committees. Kristina is a Canadian CPA, CA, holds an MBA and started her career in finance with Ernst & Young LLP.

Most recently, Kristina has worked as an Investment Advisor at Manulife Securities, managing investments for high-net-worth clients with a focus on growing and preserving wealth. From 2013 to 2018, she worked in a similar role at RBC Dominion Securities.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to welcome Kristina to the Board," said Nick Tintor, Chairman of Big Ridge. "Her knowledge of the capital markets, and strong financial background will be a significant addition to the Board's skills as Big Ridge continues to advance and realize the full potential of the Hope Brook Gold project and Canadian based gold exploration assets."

The Company also announces that, in accordance with its Amended and Restated Share Option Plan, it has granted to Ms. Bates incentive options to purchase up to 187,500 common shares exercisable at a price of $0.29 per share and expiring on December 14, 2026.

About Big Ridge Gold Corp.

Big Ridge Gold Corp. is an exploration and development company managed by a disciplined and experienced team of officers and directors. The Company is committed to the development of advanced stage mining projects using industry best practices combined with strong social license from our local communities. Big Ridge owns 100% interest in the highly prospective Oxford Gold Project located in Manitoba, 100% interest in the Destiny Gold Project in Quebec where Clarity Gold Corp. (CLAR - CSE) is earning up to a 100% interest, and is exploring in the Beardmore-Geraldton gold belt in Ontario.

For more details regarding the Company's projects, please visit the Company's website at www.bigridgegold.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

Mike Bandrowski,

President & CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information contact:

Mike Bandrowski,

President & CEO

Big Ridge Gold Corp.

Suite 1400-18 King Street East

Toronto, ON M5C 1C4

Tel: 416-540-5480

Email: Mike@bigridgegold.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/107738