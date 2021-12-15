Royal Gold Provides Details on Fiscal Year End Change

Royal Gold Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLD) (together with its subsidiaries, "Royal Gold" or the "Company," "we" or "our") announced today additional details with respect to the previously announced change in Royal Gold's fiscal year end.

As previously announced, Royal Gold is transitioning its fiscal year end from June 30 to December 31, effective as of December 31, 2021. This change in fiscal year end will better align Royal Gold's reporting and disclosure with that of most of its streaming and royalty counterparties and other companies in the precious metals sector.

Important investor considerations for this change include:

Royal Gold is currently in a transition period that covers the six months between the end of the previous fiscal year on June 30, 2021, and December 31, 2021;

The 10-KT report for the transition period ending December 31, 2021, will be filed within 60 days of the end of the transition period;

10-Q reports for each of the March 31, June 30 and September 30 quarters will be filed within 40 days of the end of each quarter;

The 2022 stockholders' meeting is expected to be held on May 25, 2022;

The Board of Directors expects that any dividend declarations will continue on a quarterly schedule, with the determination of dividend record and payout dates to remain consistent with past practice;

Stream segment sales and inventory figures for each quarter are expected to be made available prior to filing quarterly financial results, consistent with past practice; and

One-year guidance for total GEO sales, depreciation, depletion and amortization expense, and effective tax rate is expected to be provided during the second calendar quarter of 2022.

In order to ease the transition to the new fiscal year end, certain unaudited financial metrics on a calendar year basis are shown in Tables 1 and 2 of this press release for the five-year period 2016 through 2020 inclusive. Table 1 contains an unaudited summary of revenue by property, and Table 2 contains select unaudited financial metrics. Royal Gold expects to provide further historical financial metrics along with the filing of financial results in the future.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are any statements other than statements of historical fact. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from these statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by words like "will," "may," "could," "should," "would," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "forecast," "potential," "intend," "continue," "project," or negatives of these words or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements include, among others, statements about our fiscal year end change and future reporting practices. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: a lower-price environment for gold, silver, copper, nickel or other metals; operating activities or financial performance of properties on which we hold stream or royalty interests, including variations between actual and forecasted performance, operators' ability to complete projects on schedule and as planned, changes to mine plans and reserves, liquidity needs, mining and environmental hazards, labor disputes, distribution and supply chain disruptions, permitting and licensing issues, or contractual issues involving our stream or royalty agreements; risks associated with doing business in foreign countries; our ability to identify, finance, value and complete acquisitions; adverse economic and market conditions; changes in laws or regulations governing us, operators or operating properties; changes in management and key employees; the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic; and other factors described in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021, and subsequent Forms 10-Q. Most of these factors are beyond our ability to predict or control. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. We disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

TABLE 1 Five-Year Historical Revenue by Stream and Royalty Interests (In $ thousands unless noted otherwise, unaudited) Twelve Months Ended December 31, Stream/Royalty Metal(s) Current Stream/Royalty Interest1 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 Stream: Canada Mount Milligan Gold, copper 35% of payable gold and 18.75% of payable copper $ 149,631 $ 125,121 $ 116,966 $ 120,270 $ 129,730 Rainy River Gold, silver 6.5% of gold produced and 60% of silver produced 29,139 26,875 17,635 1,070 -- Other-Canada -- -- -- -- 140 Latin America Pueblo Viejo Gold, silver 7.5% of Barrick's interest in payable gold and 75% of Barrick's interest in payable silver $ 110,571 $ 90,359 $ 81,014 $ 95,960 $ 77,670 Andacollo Gold 100% of payable gold 74,225 75,155 58,852 63,035 63,964 NX Gold Gold 25% of gold produced -- -- -- -- -- Africa Wassa Gold 10.5% of payable gold $ 28,960 $ 20,427 $ 18,889 $ 16,925 $ 11,313 Prestea and Bogoso Gold 5.5% of payable gold 4,960 6,777 10,827 15,289 9,554 Khoemacau Silver 90% of payable silver -- -- -- -- -- Total stream revenue $ 397,486 $ 344,714 $ 304,183 $ 312,549 $ 292,371 Royalty: Canada Holt Gold 0.00013 x Au price NSR $ 5,565 $ 9,960 $ 10,202 $ 12,031 $ 11,568 Voisey's Bay Copper, nickel, cobalt 2.7% NVR 7,654 9,706 8,853 -- 2,778 Canadian Malartic Gold 1.0%-1.5% sliding-scale NSR 7,377 6,745 8,113 7,486 7,146 Williams Gold 0.97% NSR 3,074 2,252 1,778 2,008 1,957 LaRonde Zone 5 Gold 2.0% NSR 2,044 1,810 187 13 - Other-Canada Various Various 1,310 1,371 1,351 1,287 1,491 United States Cortez Gold GSR1, GSR2, GSR3, NVR1, NVR1C $ 28,444 $ 16,155 $ 5,172 $ 8,552 $ 6,994 Robinson Gold, copper 3.0% NSR 10,669 8,337 9,110 8,881 7,896 Marigold Gold 2.0% NSR 8,134 6,057 5,025 5,009 5,005 Goldstrike Gold 0.9% NSR 3,419 3,359 3,268 3,328 4,403 Wharf Gold 0.0%-2.0% sliding-scale GSR 3,340 2,384 1,818 2,243 2,409 Other-United States Various Various 4,860 4,828 6,716 10,883 9,192 Latin America Peñasquito Gold, silver, lead, zinc 2.0% NSR $ 36,661 $ 17,566 $ 20,197 $ 27,719 $ 20,716 Dolores Gold, silver 3.25% NSR (gold), 2.0% NSR (silver) 7,058 7,022 6,806 5,511 5,278 El Limon Gold 3.0% NSR 4,172 2,451 1,980 1,160 1,802 Other-Latin America Various Various 1,661 3,380 12,538 11,761 11,054 Africa Taparko Gold 2.0% GSR, 0.75% GSR (milling royalty) $ 2,971 $ 1,490 $ 2,075 $ 2,589 $ 2,725 Australia South Laverton Gold 1.5% NSR, 4.0% NPI $ 10,176 $ 4,239 $ 4,387 $ 3,257 $ 2,549 Gwalia Deeps Gold 1.5% NSR 4,023 3,859 5,057 4,747 4,957 Meekatharra Gold 0.45% or 1.5% NSR 3,904 2,786 2,424 2,667 1,758 Other-Australia Various Various 2,657 3,054 1,511 2,127 3,114 Europe Las Cruces Copper 1.5% NSR $ 4,986 $ 4,366 $ 7,053 $ 6,920 $ 5,365 Other-Europe Various Various - - - - - Total royalty revenue $ 164,157 $ 123,174 $ 125,620 $ 130,180 $ 120,155 Total revenue $ 561,643 $ 467,888 $ 429,803 $ 442,729 $ 412,526 GEOs Sold2 Ounces 317,700 336,800 338,300 352,100 352,300 Revenue by Commodity Gold % 78 % 77 % 77 % 80 % 88 % Silver % 9 % 9 % 9 % 9 % 6 % Copper % 10 % 10 % 10 % 8 % 3 % Other % 3 % 4 % 4 % 3 % 3 %

1 Refer to Part I, Item 2, of the Company's Fiscal 2021 Form 10-K for a full description of the Company's stream and royalty interests. 2 Gold equivalent ounces, or GEOs, is calculated by the Company as revenue (in total or by reportable segment) for a period divided by the average gold price for that same period.

TABLE 2 Five-Year Historical Select Financial Metrics (Unaudited) Twelve Months Ended December 31, Metric Units 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 Adjusted EBITDA1 $ thousands 445,026 356,367 316,923 331,557 304,285 Operating Cash Flow $ thousands 385,320 299,194 285,058 289,215 240,135 Operating Cash Flow $ per diluted share 5.87 4.56 4.35 4.42 3.68 Common Stock Dividends $ thousands 73,451 69,478 65,494 62,752 60,056 Common Stock Dividends $ per diluted share 1.12 1.06 1.00 0.96 0.92

1 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. See below for additional information. For purposes of this table and the reconciliation below, calendar-year adjusted EBITDA was calculated by adding together previously reported adjusted EBITDA amounts for the four quarterly periods in the calendar year. These amounts were calculated based on the previous June 30 fiscal year end and do not reflect any changes to income tax expense (benefit) that would have occurred if historical results had been presented based on a December 31 fiscal year end.

Overview of non-GAAP financial measures:

Non-GAAP financial measures are intended to provide additional information only and do not have any standard meaning prescribed by U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). These measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, because the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures varies among companies, non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

We have provided below a reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measure to the comparable GAAP measure. We believe non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors for analysis of our business. We use non-GAAP financial measures to compare period-over-period performance on a consistent basis and when planning and forecasting for future periods. We believe non-GAAP financial measures are used by professional research analysts and others in the valuation, comparison and investment recommendations of companies in our industry. Many investors use the published research reports of these professional research analysts and others in making investment decisions. The adjustments made to calculate our non-GAAP financial measure are subjective and involve significant management judgement.

The non-GAAP financial measure used by management in this press release is adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, depletion and amortization, or adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated by the Company as net income adjusted for certain items that impact the comparability of results from period to period, as set forth in the reconciliation below. We consider adjusted EBITDA to be useful because the measure reflects our operating performance before the effects of certain non-cash items and other items that we believe are not indicative of our core operations.

Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to U.S. GAAP measures: TTM Adjusted EBITDA: Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (In $ thousands, unaudited) 2020 2020 2020 2020 Net income 59,988 106,674 48,672 38,292 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 47,945 46,300 45,396 51,228 Non-cash employee stock compensation 1,398 1,493 833 4,644 Impairment of royalty interests -- -- 1,341 -- Gain on sale of Peak Gold JV interest -- (33,906 ) -- -- Fair value changes in equity securities 382 (2,539 ) (6,390 ) 3,819 Interest and other, net 965 1,454 2,249 1,468 Income tax expense (benefit) 16,031 (2,377 ) 45 8,702 Non-controlling interest in operating (income) loss of consolidated subsidiaries (99 ) 265 343 410 Adjusted EBITDA 126,610 117,364 92,489 108,563 TTM adjusted EBITDA 445,026 Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (In $ thousands, unaudited) 2019 2019 2019 2019 Net income 40,414 68,872 25,466 28,594 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 40,096 38,714 42,331 39,368 Non-cash employee stock compensation 1,538 2,101 1,107 1,440 Fair value changes in equity securities (222 ) 1,375 3,482 (1,781 ) Interest and other, net 1,991 2,059 5,633 7,000 Income tax expense (benefit) 11,124 (23,525 ) 6,143 9,388 Non-controlling interest in operating (income) loss of consolidated subsidiaries 907 1,581 993 178 Adjusted EBITDA 95,848 91,177 85,155 84,187 TTM adjusted EBITDA 356,367 Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (In $ thousands, unaudited) 2018 2018 2018 2018 Net income (loss) 23,043 11,976 24,007 (154,118 ) Depreciation, depletion and amortization 38,807 42,551 42,317 39,679 Non-cash employee stock compensation 1,625 2,444 2,322 1,563 Impairment of royalty interests -- -- -- 239,364 Fair value changes in equity securities 3,631 1,468 -- -- Interest and other, net 6,923 7,774 7,512 6,513 Income tax expense (benefit) (2,148 ) 4,115 4,728 (45,859 ) Non-controlling interest in operating (income) loss of consolidated subsidiaries 543 3,032 2,643 468 Adjusted EBITDA 72,424 73,360 83,529 87,610 TTM adjusted EBITDA 316,923 Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (In $ thousands, unaudited) 2017 2017 2017 2017 Net income (loss) (15,787 ) 26,548 16,836 21,531 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 42,008 39,692 39,851 40,164 Non-cash employee stock compensation 2,021 2,373 3,224 314 Interest and other, net 8,389 7,628 10,067 7,928 Income tax expense (benefit) 48,360 7,544 7,717 6,492 Non-controlling interest in operating (income) loss of consolidated subsidiaries 1,022 2,083 3,422 2,130 Adjusted EBITDA 86,013 85,868 81,117 78,559 TTM adjusted EBITDA 331,557 Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (In $ thousands, unaudited) 2016 2016 2016 2016 Net income (loss) 27,102 26,955 18,082 (69,498 ) Depreciation, depletion and amortization 39,519 40,102 35,391 38,163 Non-cash employee stock compensation 2,299 4,144 2,250 2,340 Impairment of royalty interests -- -- -- 98,973 Interest and other, net 2,335 6,748 5,409 5,702 Income tax expense (benefit) 5,044 7,188 5,025 (8,262 ) Non-controlling interest in operating (income) loss of consolidated subsidiaries 2,091 2,984 2,357 1,842 Adjusted EBITDA 78,390 88,121 68,514 69,260 TTM adjusted EBITDA 304,285

