Royal Gold Provides Details on Fiscal Year End Change

22:23 Uhr  |  Business Wire

Royal Gold Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLD) (together with its subsidiaries, "Royal Gold" or the "Company," "we" or "our") announced today additional details with respect to the previously announced change in Royal Gold's fiscal year end.

As previously announced, Royal Gold is transitioning its fiscal year end from June 30 to December 31, effective as of December 31, 2021. This change in fiscal year end will better align Royal Gold's reporting and disclosure with that of most of its streaming and royalty counterparties and other companies in the precious metals sector.

Important investor considerations for this change include:

  • Royal Gold is currently in a transition period that covers the six months between the end of the previous fiscal year on June 30, 2021, and December 31, 2021;
  • The 10-KT report for the transition period ending December 31, 2021, will be filed within 60 days of the end of the transition period;
  • 10-Q reports for each of the March 31, June 30 and September 30 quarters will be filed within 40 days of the end of each quarter;
  • The 2022 stockholders' meeting is expected to be held on May 25, 2022;
  • The Board of Directors expects that any dividend declarations will continue on a quarterly schedule, with the determination of dividend record and payout dates to remain consistent with past practice;
  • Stream segment sales and inventory figures for each quarter are expected to be made available prior to filing quarterly financial results, consistent with past practice; and
  • One-year guidance for total GEO sales, depreciation, depletion and amortization expense, and effective tax rate is expected to be provided during the second calendar quarter of 2022.

In order to ease the transition to the new fiscal year end, certain unaudited financial metrics on a calendar year basis are shown in Tables 1 and 2 of this press release for the five-year period 2016 through 2020 inclusive. Table 1 contains an unaudited summary of revenue by property, and Table 2 contains select unaudited financial metrics. Royal Gold expects to provide further historical financial metrics along with the filing of financial results in the future.

Corporate Profile

Royal Gold is a precious metals stream and royalty company engaged in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties and similar production-based interests. As of September 30, 2021, the Company owned interests on 190 properties on five continents, including interests on 44 producing mines and 16 development stage projects. Royal Gold is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "RGLD." The Company's website is located at www.royalgold.com.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are any statements other than statements of historical fact. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from these statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by words like "will," "may," "could," "should," "would," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "forecast," "potential," "intend," "continue," "project," or negatives of these words or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements include, among others, statements about our fiscal year end change and future reporting practices. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: a lower-price environment for gold, silver, copper, nickel or other metals; operating activities or financial performance of properties on which we hold stream or royalty interests, including variations between actual and forecasted performance, operators' ability to complete projects on schedule and as planned, changes to mine plans and reserves, liquidity needs, mining and environmental hazards, labor disputes, distribution and supply chain disruptions, permitting and licensing issues, or contractual issues involving our stream or royalty agreements; risks associated with doing business in foreign countries; our ability to identify, finance, value and complete acquisitions; adverse economic and market conditions; changes in laws or regulations governing us, operators or operating properties; changes in management and key employees; the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic; and other factors described in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021, and subsequent Forms 10-Q. Most of these factors are beyond our ability to predict or control. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. We disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

TABLE 1
Five-Year Historical Revenue by Stream and Royalty Interests
(In $ thousands unless noted otherwise, unaudited)

Twelve Months Ended December 31,
Stream/Royalty Metal(s) Current Stream/Royalty Interest1

2020

2019

2018

2017

2016

Stream:
Canada
Mount Milligan Gold, copper 35% of payable gold and 18.75% of payable copper $

149,631

$

125,121

$

116,966

$

120,270

$

129,730

Rainy River Gold, silver 6.5% of gold produced and 60% of silver produced

29,139

26,875

17,635

1,070

--

Other-Canada

--

--

--

--

140

Latin America
Pueblo Viejo Gold, silver 7.5% of Barrick's interest in payable gold and 75% of Barrick's interest in payable silver

$

110,571

$

90,359

$

81,014

$

95,960

$

77,670

Andacollo Gold 100% of payable gold

74,225

75,155

58,852

63,035

63,964

NX Gold Gold 25% of gold produced

--

--

--

--

--

Africa
Wassa Gold 10.5% of payable gold $

28,960

$

20,427

$

18,889

$

16,925

$

11,313

Prestea and Bogoso Gold 5.5% of payable gold

4,960

6,777

10,827

15,289

9,554

Khoemacau Silver 90% of payable silver

--

--

--

--

--

Total stream revenue $

397,486

$

344,714

$

304,183

$

312,549

$

292,371

Royalty:
Canada
Holt Gold 0.00013 x Au price NSR $

5,565

$

9,960

$

10,202

$

12,031

$

11,568

Voisey's Bay Copper, nickel, cobalt 2.7% NVR

7,654

9,706

8,853

--

2,778

Canadian Malartic Gold 1.0%-1.5% sliding-scale NSR

7,377

6,745

8,113

7,486

7,146

Williams Gold 0.97% NSR

3,074

2,252

1,778

2,008

1,957

LaRonde Zone 5 Gold 2.0% NSR

2,044

1,810

187

13

-

Other-Canada Various Various

1,310

1,371

1,351

1,287

1,491

United States
Cortez Gold GSR1, GSR2, GSR3, NVR1, NVR1C $

28,444

$

16,155

$

5,172

$

8,552

$

6,994

Robinson Gold, copper 3.0% NSR

10,669

8,337

9,110

8,881

7,896

Marigold Gold 2.0% NSR

8,134

6,057

5,025

5,009

5,005

Goldstrike Gold 0.9% NSR

3,419

3,359

3,268

3,328

4,403

Wharf Gold 0.0%-2.0% sliding-scale GSR

3,340

2,384

1,818

2,243

2,409

Other-United States Various Various

4,860

4,828

6,716

10,883

9,192

Latin America
Peñasquito Gold, silver, lead, zinc 2.0% NSR

$

36,661

$

17,566

$

20,197

$

27,719

$

20,716

Dolores Gold, silver 3.25% NSR (gold), 2.0% NSR (silver)

7,058

7,022

6,806

5,511

5,278

El Limon Gold 3.0% NSR

4,172

2,451

1,980

1,160

1,802

Other-Latin America Various Various

1,661

3,380

12,538

11,761

11,054

Africa
Taparko Gold 2.0% GSR, 0.75% GSR (milling royalty) $

2,971

$

1,490

$

2,075

$

2,589

$

2,725

Australia
South Laverton Gold 1.5% NSR, 4.0% NPI $

10,176

$

4,239

$

4,387

$

3,257

$

2,549

Gwalia Deeps Gold 1.5% NSR

4,023

3,859

5,057

4,747

4,957

Meekatharra Gold 0.45% or 1.5% NSR

3,904

2,786

2,424

2,667

1,758

Other-Australia Various Various

2,657

3,054

1,511

2,127

3,114

Europe
Las Cruces Copper 1.5% NSR $

4,986

$

4,366

$

7,053

$

6,920

$

5,365

Other-Europe Various Various

-

-

-

-

-

Total royalty revenue $

164,157

$

123,174

$

125,620

$

130,180

$

120,155

Total revenue $

561,643

$

467,888

$

429,803

$

442,729

$

412,526

GEOs Sold2 Ounces

317,700

336,800

338,300

352,100

352,300

Revenue by Commodity
Gold %

78

%

77

%

77

%

80

%

88

%
Silver %

9

%

9

%

9

%

9

%

6

%
Copper %

10

%

10

%

10

%

8

%

3

%
Other %

3

%

4

%

4

%

3

%

3

%
1 Refer to Part I, Item 2, of the Company's Fiscal 2021 Form 10-K for a full description of the Company's stream and royalty interests.
2 Gold equivalent ounces, or GEOs, is calculated by the Company as revenue (in total or by reportable segment) for a period divided by the average gold price for that same period.
TABLE 2
Five-Year Historical Select Financial Metrics
(Unaudited)

Twelve Months Ended December 31,
Metric Units

2020

2019

2018

2017

2016
Adjusted EBITDA1 $ thousands

445,026

356,367

316,923

331,557

304,285
Operating Cash Flow $ thousands

385,320

299,194

285,058

289,215

240,135
Operating Cash Flow $ per diluted share

5.87

4.56

4.35

4.42

3.68
Common Stock Dividends $ thousands

73,451

69,478

65,494

62,752

60,056
Common Stock Dividends $ per diluted share

1.12

1.06

1.00

0.96

0.92
1 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. See below for additional information. For purposes of this table and the reconciliation below, calendar-year adjusted EBITDA was calculated by adding together previously reported adjusted EBITDA amounts for the four quarterly periods in the calendar year. These amounts were calculated based on the previous June 30 fiscal year end and do not reflect any changes to income tax expense (benefit) that would have occurred if historical results had been presented based on a December 31 fiscal year end.

Overview of non-GAAP financial measures:

Non-GAAP financial measures are intended to provide additional information only and do not have any standard meaning prescribed by U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). These measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, because the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures varies among companies, non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

We have provided below a reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measure to the comparable GAAP measure. We believe non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors for analysis of our business. We use non-GAAP financial measures to compare period-over-period performance on a consistent basis and when planning and forecasting for future periods. We believe non-GAAP financial measures are used by professional research analysts and others in the valuation, comparison and investment recommendations of companies in our industry. Many investors use the published research reports of these professional research analysts and others in making investment decisions. The adjustments made to calculate our non-GAAP financial measure are subjective and involve significant management judgement.

The non-GAAP financial measure used by management in this press release is adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, depletion and amortization, or adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated by the Company as net income adjusted for certain items that impact the comparability of results from period to period, as set forth in the reconciliation below. We consider adjusted EBITDA to be useful because the measure reflects our operating performance before the effects of certain non-cash items and other items that we believe are not indicative of our core operations.

Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to U.S. GAAP measures:
TTM Adjusted EBITDA:

Three Months Ended

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,
(In $ thousands, unaudited)

2020

2020

2020

2020
Net income

59,988

106,674

48,672

38,292
Depreciation, depletion and amortization

47,945

46,300

45,396

51,228
Non-cash employee stock compensation

1,398

1,493

833

4,644
Impairment of royalty interests

--

--

1,341

--
Gain on sale of Peak Gold JV interest

--

(33,906

 )

--

--
Fair value changes in equity securities

382

(2,539

 )

(6,390

 )

3,819
Interest and other, net

965

1,454

2,249

1,468
Income tax expense (benefit)

16,031

(2,377

 )

45

8,702
Non-controlling interest in operating (income) loss of consolidated subsidiaries

(99

 )

265

343

410
Adjusted EBITDA

126,610

117,364

92,489

108,563
TTM adjusted EBITDA

445,026
Three Months Ended
December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
(In $ thousands, unaudited)

2019

2019

2019

2019
Net income

40,414

68,872

25,466

28,594
Depreciation, depletion and amortization

40,096

38,714

42,331

39,368
Non-cash employee stock compensation

1,538

2,101

1,107

1,440
Fair value changes in equity securities

(222

 )

1,375

3,482

(1,781

 )
Interest and other, net

1,991

2,059

5,633

7,000
Income tax expense (benefit)

11,124

(23,525

 )

6,143

9,388
Non-controlling interest in operating (income) loss of consolidated subsidiaries

907

1,581

993

178
Adjusted EBITDA

95,848

91,177

85,155

84,187

TTM adjusted EBITDA

356,367
Three Months Ended
December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
(In $ thousands, unaudited)

2018

2018

2018

2018
Net income (loss)

23,043

11,976

24,007

(154,118

 )
Depreciation, depletion and amortization

38,807

42,551

42,317

39,679
Non-cash employee stock compensation

1,625

2,444

2,322

1,563
Impairment of royalty interests

--

--

--

239,364
Fair value changes in equity securities

3,631

1,468

--

--
Interest and other, net

6,923

7,774

7,512

6,513
Income tax expense (benefit)

(2,148

 )

4,115

4,728

(45,859

 )
Non-controlling interest in operating (income) loss of consolidated subsidiaries

543

3,032

2,643

468
Adjusted EBITDA

72,424

73,360

83,529

87,610

TTM adjusted EBITDA

316,923
Three Months Ended
December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
(In $ thousands, unaudited)

2017

2017

2017

2017
Net income (loss)

(15,787

 )

26,548

16,836

21,531
Depreciation, depletion and amortization

42,008

39,692

39,851

40,164
Non-cash employee stock compensation

2,021

2,373

3,224

314
Interest and other, net

8,389

7,628

10,067

7,928
Income tax expense (benefit)

48,360

7,544

7,717

6,492
Non-controlling interest in operating (income) loss of consolidated subsidiaries

1,022

2,083

3,422

2,130
Adjusted EBITDA

86,013

85,868

81,117

78,559

TTM adjusted EBITDA

331,557
Three Months Ended
December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
(In $ thousands, unaudited)

2016

2016

2016

2016
Net income (loss)

27,102

26,955

18,082

(69,498

 )
Depreciation, depletion and amortization

39,519

40,102

35,391

38,163
Non-cash employee stock compensation

2,299

4,144

2,250

2,340
Impairment of royalty interests

--

--

--

98,973
Interest and other, net

2,335

6,748

5,409

5,702
Income tax expense (benefit)

5,044

7,188

5,025

(8,262

 )
Non-controlling interest in operating (income) loss of consolidated subsidiaries

2,091

2,984

2,357

1,842
Adjusted EBITDA

78,390

88,121

68,514

69,260

TTM adjusted EBITDA

304,285



Contact

For further information, please contact:
Alistair Baker
Vice President, Investor Relations and Business Development
(720) 554-6995


