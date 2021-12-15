Arctic Star Exploration Announces Marketing Agreement with THEVEGO Marketing and A.C.O. Enterprises

December 15, 2021 - Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (TSXV:ADD) (OTC:ASDZF) (FRA:82A1.F) ("Arctic Star") announces it has signed an agreement (the "Marketing Agreement") with THEVEGO Marketing Corp. ("THEVEGO Marketing") and A.C.O. Enterprises Corp. ("A.C.O. Enterprises", and together with THEVEGO Marketing, the "Promoters") pursuant to which the Promoters will provide digital marketing services, including search engine optimization, content creation and social media advertisements, to Arctic Star.

The Marketing Agreement is considered to include investor relations services under TSX-V policy 3.4. Under the terms of the Marketing Agreement, Arctic Star will pay the Promoters an aggregate of $5,000 per month for a period of six months, using existing cash on hand. Additionally, Arctic Star will grant A.C.O. Enterprises 200,000 stock options to purchase common shares of Arctic Star at a price to be determined by management (the "Compensation Options"). The Compensation Options will expire on December 4, 2024. The Marketing Agreement is being filed with the TSX-V.

About Arctic Star Exploration

Arctic Star is predominantly a diamond explorer, recently discovering 5 new kimberlites in the prolific Lac De Gras kimberlite field that supports 2 multi billion dollar kimberlite mining complexes. The company also has a 958Ha Exploration permit containing several diamond bearing kimberlites on its Timantti project, Kuusamo Finland. Arctic Star has optioned its Stien diamond project in Nunavut to GGL diamonds who plan work once Covid restrictions lift. The company continues to look for appropriate diamond opportunities elsewhere.

About THEVEGO Marketing

THEVEGO Marketing provides online marketing services for public companies based in Vancouver Canada. The online services revolve around marketing strategies, online brand awareness and social media presence. THEVEGO Marketing was hired by Arctic Star exploration to create online brand awareness and social media presence on a contract basis. THEVEGO Marketing has no interest, directly or indirectly, in Arctic Star's securities, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest.

About A.C.O. Enterprises

A.C.O. Enterprises is a real estate investment company based in Vancouver B.C., providing investors with turnkey investment properties A.C.O Enterprises is owned by Tamir Ofri. Other than as described in this news release, A.C.O. Enterprises has no interest, directly or indirectly in Arctic Star's securities, or any right or intent to acquire such and interest.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF Arctic Star Exploration Corp.

Patrick Power, President & CEO

+1 (604) 218-8772

ppower@arcticstar.ca

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" including but not limited to statements with respect to Arctic Star's plans, Covid restrictions and the Compensation Options. Forward-looking statements, while based on management's best estimates and assumptions, are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Factors that could affect our plans include our potential inability to raise funds as intended, and in such event, we may require all funds raised, if any, to be used for working capital rather than the intended uses as outlined. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward?looking statements. Arctic Star undertakes no obligation or responsibility to update forward?looking statements, except as required by law.

