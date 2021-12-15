Quebec Nickel Announces Appointment of New Director to the Board

Vancouver, December 15, 2021 - Quebec Nickel Corp. (CSE: QNI) (FSE: 7lB) ("Quebec Nickel Corp." or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Richard Dufresne to the Company's Board of Directors.

Mr. Richard Dufresne is a professional geologist active in the mining and mineral exploration industry for more than 30 years. He has held executive and senior management positions for both junior and major companies exploring in North and South America as well as West Africa. Nearly half of his career was spent in nickel exploration with Falconbridge Exploration and Anglo American.

Mr. Dufresne is currently Vice-President Exploration for Infield Minerals Corp., a gold exploration company with activities in Nevada.

Mr. Dufresne is a Geology graduate from the University of Montreal and holds a P.Geo. designation with Engineers and Geoscientists British Columbia (EGBC).

"It is exciting for me to be working on a Nickel project with Richard once again. We have had tremendous discovery success in our past. There are few individuals in the mining industry with the experience and success that Richard has. His strong technical background, management expertise, and proven business track record will be an asset in our development of the Company's Durcos Projects," commented David Patterson, Quebec Nickel Corp., CEO.

The Company also announces that it has granted 200,000 incentive stock options in accordance with the Company's current stock option plan. Each option is exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $0.25. Today's close was 0.235 per share for a period of two years from the date of grant.

About Quebec Nickel Corp.

Quebec Nickel Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on acquiring, exploring, and developing nickel projects in Quebec, Canada. The Company has 100% interest in the Ducros Group Property, consisting of 280 contiguous mining claims covering 15,147 hectares within the Abitibi region located in Quebec, Canada. Additional information on Quebec Nickel Corp. is available at www.quebecnickel.com Join our Quebec Nickel Corp. Investor Telegram Group here

On Behalf of the Board of Directors, Quebec Nickel Corp.

"David Patterson, CEO"

