Ellis Martin Report: Kodiak Copper Corp: Drills 126 m of 0.87% CuEq within 537 m of 0.45% CuEq at Gate Zone

Vancouver, Canada - Join Ellis Martin for a conversation with Claudia Tornquist, President and CEO of Kodiak Copper Corp. (CVE:KDK)(OTCMKTS:KDKCF)(FRA:5DD1). Kodiak Copper's most advanced asset is the MPD copper-gold porphyry project in the prolific Quesnel Trough in southern British Columbia, Canada, where in 2020 the Company made a high-grade discovery at the Gate Zone, which is part of a zoned, copper-gold enriched envelope of significant size. Kodiak also holds the Mohave copper-molybdenum-silver porphyry project in Arizona, near the world-class Bagdad mine. Both of Kodiak's porphyry projects have been historically drilled and present known mineral discoveries with the potential to hold large-scale deposits.The company's Chairman is Chris Taylor, the CEO of sister company prolific in the gold space, Great Bear Resources which currently has a pending acquisition offer of $1.8 billion from Kinross Gold CorporationMs. Tornquist is formerly General Manager at Rio Tinto working with their copper and diamond operations. She also held the position of Executive Vice President of Business Development for the streaming company Sandstorm Gold. She's a Director of Silver One Resources and former director of Kennady Diamonds, leading the $176m sale of the company to Mountain Province.To listen to the Interview, please visit:https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/108535/kdk*To view the Announcement, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/727F9O1G





About Kodiak Copper Corp.:



Kodiak Copper Corp. (CVE:KDK) (OTCMKTS:KDKCF) is focused on its portfolio of 100% owned copper porphyry projects in Canada and the USA.



The Company's most advanced asset is the MPD copper-gold porphyry project in the prolific Quesnel Trough in southern British Columbia, Canada, where in 2020 the Company made a high-grade discovery at the Gate Zone, which is part of a zoned, copper-gold enriched envelope of significant size.



Kodiak also holds the Mohave copper-molybdenum-silver porphyry project in Arizona, USA, near the world-class Bagdad mine. Both of Kodiak's porphyry projects have been historically drilled and present known mineral discoveries with the potential to hold large-scale deposits.



The Company's Kahuna diamond project in Nunavut, Canada, hosts a high-grade, near surface inferred diamond resource and numerous kimberlite pipe targets. Kodiak is considering strategic options for the Kahuna project.





