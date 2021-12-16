Ellis Martin Report: Skyharbour Resources: Stakes Six New Athabasca Basin Uranium Properties Totaling 147,510 Hectares

Malibu, CA, United States - Skyharbour Resources Ltd. 's (CVE:SYH) (OTCMKTS:SYHBF) (FRA:SC1P) is pleased to announce that it has acquired by staking six new prospective uranium exploration properties within and proximal to the Athabasca Basin of northern Saskatchewan.These six properties comprise 147,510 hectares (364,505 acres) in the Basin, which is host to the highest grade uranium deposits in the world and is consistently ranked as a top mining jurisdiction by the Fraser Institute. The new properties bring Skyharbour's total land package to 385,934 hectares (953,663 acres) representing one of the largest project portfolios in the region.Join Ellis Martin for a conversation with Jordan Trimble, the President and Chief Executive Officer of Skyharbour Resources, a preeminent uranium and thorium exploration Company with projects located in the prolific Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada. In this segment Mr. Trimble discusses the company's increase of nearly 50% of additional properties suiting its successful project generator model.To listen to the Interview, please visit:https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/108536/syh*To view the Announcement, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/294X9629





About Skyharbour Resources Ltd.:



Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) (OTCMKTS:SYHBF) holds an extensive portfolio of uranium and thorium exploration projects in Canada's Athabasca Basin and is well positioned to benefit from improving uranium market fundamentals with six drill-ready projects. In July 2016, Skyharbour acquired an option from Denison Mines, a large strategic shareholder of the Company, to acquire 100% of the Moore Uranium Project which is located approximately 15 kilometres east of Denison's Wheeler River project and 39 kilometres south of Cameco's McArthur River uranium mine. Moore is an advanced stage uranium exploration project with high grade uranium mineralization at the Maverick Zone. Drill results have returned up to 6.0% U3O8 over 5.9 metres, including 20.8% U3O8 over 1.5 metres at a vertical depth of 265 metres. Skyharbour has signed option agreements with Orano Canada Inc. and Azincourt Energy whereby Orano and Azincourt can earn in up to 70% of specific segments of the Preston Project through a combined $9,800,000 in total exploration expenditures, as well as $1,700,000 in total cash payments and Azincourt shares. Preston is a large, geologically prospective property proximal to Fission Uranium's Triple R deposit as well as NexGen Energy's Arrow deposit. The Company also owns a 100% interest in the Falcon Point Uranium Project which hosts a high-grade surface showing with up to 68% U3O8 in grab samples from a massive pitchblende vein, the source of which has yet to be discovered. The Company's 100% owned Mann Lake Uranium project on the east side of the Basin is strategically located adjacent to the Mann Lake Joint Venture operated by Cameco, where high-grade uranium mineralization has been identified. Skyharbour's goal is to maximize shareholder value through new mineral discoveries, committed long-term partnerships, and the advancement of exploration projects in geopolitically favourable jurisdictions.





Source:

Skyharbour Resources Ltd.





Contact:

Riley Trimble Corporate Communications T: 604-416-2978 F: 604-687-3119 E: info@skyharbourltd.com www.skyharbourltd.com