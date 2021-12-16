Stevens Gold Announces 2 Old: 1 New Share Consolidation

Vancouver, December 15, 2021 - Stevens Gold Nevada Inc. (CSE: SG) (the "Company" or "Stevens Gold") announces its common shares ("Shares") will consolidate, effective December 20, 2021, on a 2 old for 1 new basis (the "Consolidation"). The record date for the Consolidation is December 21, 2021. There is no change in the trading symbol for Stevens Gold. Any fractional Shares arising upon the Consolidation fractional shares will be rounded up/down to the nearest whole number. Outstanding stock options and share purchase warrants will also be adjusted by the consolidation ratio and the respective exercise prices adjusted accordingly.

Letters of transmittal describing the process by which shareholders may obtain new certificate representing their consolidated Shares will be mailed shortly to registered shareholders. Shareholders holding their Shares through a broker or other intermediary and consequently not having Shares registered in their name will not be required to complete a letter of transmittal.

Following the consolidation and subject to rounding, the Company will have approximately 21,918,727 Shares outstanding and 5,870,878 Shares reserved for issuance.

About Stevens Gold Nevada Inc.:

Stevens Gold Nevada Inc. is a mineral exploration company. Its primary business objective is to explore mineral properties.

ON BEHALF OF Stevens Gold Nevada Inc.

"Charles MaLette"

CEO, President, Director & Secretary

T: 604-428-5171

E: info@stevensgold.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/107788