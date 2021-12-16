Arrangements for Extraordinary General Meeting
16 December 2021
Serabi Gold Plc
Serabi Gold Plc (the "Company")
Further to our announcement on 25 November 2021 in relation to the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company to be held on 22 December 2021 (the "EGM"), we confirm that shareholders are still able to attend the EGM in person. However, in view of the continuing risk posed by COVID-19 and for the health and safety of our shareholders, employees and the Board, our preference remains that shareholders do not make plans to attend the EGM in person and instead appoint the Chairman of the EGM as their proxy. In line with current UK Government guidance, we have been requested, by the venue hosting the meeting, to ask that any shareholders who do still wish to attend the EGM in person take a lateral flow test on the morning of the meeting. Shareholders should not attend the EGM if they feel unwell or have been in contact with anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19. In line with UK Government Guidance, it is also requested that any shareholders attending the EGM in person wear a face covering for the duration of the meeting, unless they are exempt.
