08:00 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

For immediate release

16 December 2021

Serabi Gold Plc
Arrangements for Extraordinary General Meeting

Further to our announcement on 25 November 2021 in relation to the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company to be held on 22 December 2021 (the "EGM"), we confirm that shareholders are still able to attend the EGM in person. However, in view of the continuing risk posed by COVID-19 and for the health and safety of our shareholders, employees and the Board, our preference remains that shareholders do not make plans to attend the EGM in person and instead appoint the Chairman of the EGM as their proxy. In line with current UK Government guidance, we have been requested, by the venue hosting the meeting, to ask that any shareholders who do still wish to attend the EGM in person take a lateral flow test on the morning of the meeting. Shareholders should not attend the EGM if they feel unwell or have been in contact with anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19. In line with UK Government Guidance, it is also requested that any shareholders attending the EGM in person wear a face covering for the duration of the meeting, unless they are exempt.

Enquiries:

Serabi Gold Plc
Michael Hodgson Tel: +44 (0)20 7246 6830
Chief Executive Mobile: +44 (0)7799 473621
Clive Line Tel: +44 (0)20 7246 6830
Finance Director Mobile: +44 (0)7710 151692
Email: contact@serabigold.com
Website: www.serabigold.com
Beaumont Cornish Limited
Nominated Adviser
Roland Cornish Tel: +44 (0)20 7628 3396
Michael Cornish Tel: +44 (0)20 7628 3396
Peel Hunt LLP
Joint UK Broker
Ross Allister Tel: +44 (0)20 7418 9000
Tamesis Partners LLP
Joint UK Broker
Charlie Bendon Tel: +44 (0)20 3882 2868
Richard Greenfield Tel: +44 (0)20 3882 2868
Camarco
Financial PR
Gordon Poole / Emily Hall



Tel: +44(0) 20 3757 4980

Copies of this announcement are available from the Company's website at www.serabigold.com.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange, nor any other securities regulatory authority, has approved or disapproved of the contents of this announcement.

