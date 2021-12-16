VANCOUVER, Dec. 16, 2021 - Cornish Metals Inc. (TSX-V/AIM: CUSN) ("Cornish Metals" or the "Company"), a mineral exploration and development company focused on its projects in Cornwall, United Kingdom, is pleased to announce that it has released its unaudited financial statements and management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for the nine months ended October 31, 2021. The reports are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and on the Company's website.



Highlights for the nine months ended October 31, 2021 and for the period ending December 15, 2021

(All figures expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated)

Completion of listing and concurrent financing on AIM in February 2021 raising gross proceeds of ?8.2 million ($14.4 million based on closest available exchange rate) to advance the United Downs exploration project and for general working capital purposes (news release dated Feb. 15, 2021);

Conversion of Osisko loan note in February 2021 into two royalty agreements over mineral properties in Cornwall with an accompanying simplified and reduced security package (news release dated Feb. 22, 2021);

Agreements reached for the leasing of additional mineral rights at the South Crofty tin project and surface land surrounding the New Roskear Shaft, and binding heads of terms agreed for the disposal of waste material derived from the dewatering of the South Crofty mine (news release dated March 8, 2021);

Increases in Indicated Resource and Inferred JORC (2012) Compliant Resource of contained tin / tin equivalent by 10.2% and 129.8%, respectively, for the Lower Mine in an updated Mineral Resource Estimate for South Crofty Mine published in June 2021 (news release dated June 9, 2021);

Commencement of phased exploration program at the United Downs exploration project in April 2021 with results from first 3,927 meters of drilling reported to date, with a further 4,000 to 5,000 meters of drilling planned under the program (news releases dated July 5, 2021, August 30, 2021, Nov. 3, 2021 and Dec. 6, 2021);

Agreement reached for the restructuring of outstanding deferred consideration relating to the acquisition of the South Crofty tin project and associated mineral rights (news release dated July 1, 2021);

Financing options continue to be considered to progress the South Crofty tin project; and

Mr. Stephen Gatley appointed as an independent non-executive Director to the Board in October 2021 (news release dated Oct. 13, 2021).

Richard Williams, CEO of Cornish Metals, stated, "In the last few months, the ongoing exploration program at United Downs has delivered promising results validating the exploration potential we believe exists within our mineral properties. We look forward to reporting further results of the exploration program in the coming months.

I am pleased that during the period we obtained regulatory approval for the restructuring of the deferred consideration payable in respect of the acquisition of the Cornwall mineral properties which provides greater certainty for all parties. Steve Gatley joining the board also provided added strong mining and mine building expertise to the Company.

With the backdrop of record high tin prices, recognition of tin's importance to electrification of the economy and new renewable power generation initiatives, and the importance of domestic and responsible supply of minerals, we continue to assess various financing options to progress South Crofty. We concur with market analysis that the increasing demand for tin seen against supply restraints shows no sign of abating in the near to medium term."

Financial highlights for the nine months ended October 31, 2021

Nine months ended (unaudited) (Expressed in Canadian dollars) October 31, 2021 October 31, 2020 Total operating expenses 2,396,849 1,451,620 Loss for the period 2,052,403 1,493,999 Net cash used in operating activities 2,451,288 825,950 Net cash used in investing activities 2,740,937 1,421,612 Net cash provided by financing activities 13,064,465 1,441,905 Cash at end of the financial period 7,887,537 494,911

Increase in operating expenses impacted by $368,325 of costs relating to AIM listing not eligible for capitalization;

Higher advisory costs incurred more generally relating to AIM listing and corporate initiatives, offset by reduction in operating expenses arising from closure of Vancouver office in April 2021;

Unrealized gain of $733,120 arising from increased valuation of Company's holding in Cornish Lithium following its fundraising completed in July 2021;

Costs of $1,586,277 capitalized in connection with the ongoing exploration program at United Downs (excluding capitalized depreciation and foreign exchange movements); and

Gross proceeds raised from AIM listing of $14.2 million (?8.2 million) with share issue costs of $1.5 million.



Outlook

The proceeds from the recently completed AIM listing are being used to conduct a drill program at the United Downs exploration project, to conduct initial field work on other high priority exploration targets within transport distance of South Crofty, and for general working capital purposes. Management believes that, subject to drilling success, the proceeds from the AIM listing will result in the Company being fully funded to the completion of a maiden JORC resource at the United Downs exploration project.

Within 12 to 18 months of the date of the AIM listing, the Company plans are as follows:

Continue with the 18 month 9,100 meter initial drilling program at United Downs to advance the project to JORC Compliant Inferred Mineral Resource definition, fully funded from the proceeds arising from the AIM listing. To date, a total of 3,927 meters have been reported;

Continue drill testing three lodes with a 1,000 meter of strike length to a depth of 500 meters in the initial phase. Management believes there are up to seven further mineralized lode structures with a total resource potential of between four million tonnes and ten million tonnes;

Subject to the outcome of the initial drilling program, to undertake a subsequent in-fill drilling program at United Downs to advance the project to a feasibility study within three years; and

Evaluate other near-surface, high potential, exploration targets within transport distance of the planned processing plant site.

In the longer term, the Company intends to develop the South Crofty tin project as and when economic conditions and cashflows are supportive.

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(Unaudited)

(Expressed in Canadian dollars)

October 31, 2021 January 31, 2021 ASSETS Current Cash $ 7,887,537 $ 353,601 Marketable securities 1,734,127 1,004,307 Receivables 137,000 23,644 Deferred financing fees - 688,839 Deferred costs on conversion of royalty option - 151,037 Prepaid expenses 165,857 41,691 9,924,521 2,263,119 Deposits 42,175 36,976 Property, plant and equipment 6,311,200 6,371,852 Exploration and evaluation assets 13,149,060 9,507,859 $ 29,426,956 $ 18,179,806 LIABILITIES Current Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 633,533 $ 947,124 Lease liability 4,229 20,389 637,762 967,513 Lease liability 1,707 - Debt - 5,993,803 Royalty option - 2,886,514 NSR liability 8,487,727 - 9,127,196 9,847,830 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Capital stock 55,188,099 40,737,065 Share subscriptions received in advance - 189,902 Capital contribution 2,007,665 2,007,665 Share-based payment reserve 926,766 846,212 Foreign currency translation reserve (82,471 ) 239,028 Deficit (37,740,299 ) (35,687,896 ) 20,299,760 8,331,976 $ 29,426,956 $ 18,179,806

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(Unaudited)

(Expressed in Canadian dollars)

Nine months ended October 31, 2021 October 31, 2020 EXPENSES Accretion $ 15,764 $ 208,205 Advertising and promotion 260,830 107,178 Depreciation 24,522 67,135 Finance cost 3,895 5,168 Insurance 66,095 58,431 Office, miscellaneous and rent 60,882 29,227 Professional fees 842,183 192,378 Generative exploration expense 28,845 3,729 Regulatory and filing fees 114,452 25,480 Share-based compensation 80,554 230,250 Salaries, directors' fees and benefits 898,827 524,439 Total operating expenses (2,396,849 ) (1,451,620 ) Interest income 738 4,517 Foreign exchange loss (387,196 ) (291 ) Realized loss on marketable securities (237 ) - Unrealized gain (loss) on marketable securities 733,120 (46,605 ) Loss on the disposal of property, plant and equipment (1,979 ) - Loss for the period (2,052,403 ) (1,493,999 ) Foreign currency translation (321,499 ) (135,287 ) Total comprehensive loss for the period $ (2,373,902 ) $ (1,629,286 ) Basic and diluted loss per share $ (0.01 ) $ (0.01 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: 262,945,254 133,475,155

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

(Expressed in Canadian dollars)

For the nine months ended October 31, 2021 October 31, 2020 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Loss for the period $ (2,052,403 ) $ (1,493,999 ) Items not involving cash: Accretion 15,764 208,205 Depreciation 24,522 67,135 Share-based compensation 80,554 230,250 Finance cost 3,895 5,168 Realized loss on marketable securities 237 - Unrealized (gain) loss on marketable securities (733,120 ) 46,605 Loss on the disposal of property, plant and equipment 1,979 - Foreign exchange loss 387,196 291 Changes in non-cash working capital items: (Increase) decrease in receivables (113,356 ) 2,441 (Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses (29,808 ) 39,016 (Decrease) increase in accounts payable and accrued liabilities (36,748 ) 68,938 Net cash used in operating activities (2,451,288 ) (825,950 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Acquisition of property, plant and equipment

(197,084

) (317,564 ) Acquisition of exploration and evaluation assets (2,541,717 ) (1,104,317 ) Proceeds from the sale of marketable securities, net 3,063 - Increase in deposits (5,199 ) 269 Net cash used in investing activities (2,740,937 ) (1,421,612 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from AIM listing 14,244,206 - Proceeds from private placement financing - 1,177,500 Proceeds from option and warrant exercises 235,750 409,500 Share issue costs (1,162,613 ) (49,427 ) Conversion of royalty option costs (226,290 ) - Increase in deferred financing fees - (31,554 ) Lease payments (26,588 ) (64,114 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 13,064,465 1,441,905 Impact of foreign exchange on cash (338,304 ) (4,685 ) Change in cash during the period 7,533,936 (810,342 ) Cash, beginning of the period 353,601 1,305,253 Cash, end of the period $ 7,887,537 $ 494,911

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

(Unaudited)

(Expressed in Canadian dollars)

Number of

shares Amount

Share

subscriptions

received in advance

Capital contribution Share-based

payment

reserve

Foreign

currency

translation

reserve

Deficit

Total

Balance at January 31, 2020 86,768,585 $ 37,271,686 $ 1,175,000 $ 2,007,665 $ 732,930 $ 149,996 $ (34,280,418 ) $ 7,056,859 Foreign currency translation - - - - - (135,287 ) - (135,287 ) Share issuance pursuant to private placement financing 47,050,000 2,352,500 (1,175,000 ) - - - - 1,177,500 Share issue costs - (21,621 ) - - - - - (21,621 ) Commitment to issue shares pursuant to exercise of warrants - - 439,100 - - - - 439,100 Forfeiture of stock options - - - - (219,593 ) - 219,593 - Share-based compensation - - - - 230,250 - - 230,250 Loss for the period - - - - - - (1,493,999 ) (1,493,999 ) Balance at October 31, 2020 133,818,585 $ 39,602,565 $ 439,100 $ 2,007,665 $ 743,587 $ 14,709 $ (35,554,824 ) $ 7,252,802 Balance at January 31, 2021 149,918,585 $ 40,737,065 $ 189,902 $ 2,007,665 $ 846,212 $ 239,028 $ (35,687,896 ) $ 8,331,976 Foreign currency translation - - - - - (321,499 ) - (321,499 ) Share issuance pursuant to AIM listing 117,226,572 14,434,108 (189,902 ) - - - - 14,244,206 Shares issued pursuant to property option agreement 7,000,000 1,288,000 - - - - - 1,288,000 Share issue costs - (1,506,824 ) - - - - - (1,506,824 ) Warrant exercises 2,575,000 205,750 - - - - - 205,750 Option exercises 200,000 30,000 - - - - - 30,000 Share-based compensation - - - - 80,554 - - 80,554 Loss for the period - - - - - - (2,052,403 ) (2,052,403 ) Balance at October 31, 2021 276,920,157 $ 55,188,099 $ - $ 2,007,665 $ 926,766 $ (82,471 ) $ (37,740,299 ) $ 20,299,760

