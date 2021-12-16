BMEX Gold Completes Phase 2 Drill Program on King Tut Announces Grant of Stock Options and RSUs

Vancouver, December 16, 2021 - BMEX Gold Inc. (TSXV: BMEX) (FSE: 8M0) ("BMEX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of a 3,000-metre Phase 2 drill program on the King Tut Project located in the Abitibi Gold Belt. The program consisted of drilling 17 holes (see Figure 1) utilizing two rigs with 3089 m of NQ-size diamond drill core being recovered from the TUT/ Audet Quest Trend and was completed ahead of schedule and under budget.

For this phase-II drilling campaign on the property, the company conducted the DDH program on the main known Tut zone but also explored 2 km of strike length between King Tut and Audet Quest (Audet Ouest deformation trend, figure 1) and 2 km of strike length of the Main King Tut deformation Trend. Both structures were interpreted using recently acquired high resolution magnetic drone survey. Several holes were drilled on the main deposit and on both interpreted deformation trend outline important quartz veining system, alteration and deformation. Assay results are pending and will be announced when received. For the location of the King Tut property see Figure 2.

Figure 1: 2021 Phase 2 Drilling Campaign on King Tut Property



To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5785/107729_04223d6de4f038b9_002full.jpg

*Note drill results from Phase 1 drilling can be found here: Press Release June 14, 2021

Figure 2: Location Map of King Tut property



To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5785/107729_04223d6de4f038b9_003full.jpg

*Note drill results on map for BMEX Gold are historical except TUT-21-018 which is from Phase 1 drilling Press Release June 14, 2021

Stock Options and Grant of RSUs

BMEX has granted options to acquire a total of 550,000 common shares of the Company to certain directors and officers, pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan, at the exercise price of $0.15 for a period of five years, from December 16, 2021.

In addition, the Company has granted a total of 1,300,000 restricted stock units ("RSUs") of the Company to certain directors and consultants, pursuant to the terms of the Company's RSU Plan, which RSUs will expire on December 16, 2023.

Qualified Person

Maxime Bouchard, Geo, M.Sc. (OGQ #1752), Consulting Geologist with Laurentia Exploration is the Qualified Person (as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects) for the Company and has approved the technical disclosure contained in this news release. The drilling campaign and the quality control program have been planned and supervised by Maxime Bouchard. Core logging and sampling were completed by Laurentia Exploration. The quality assurance and quality control protocol include insertion of one blank and one standard every 20 samples, in addition to the regular insertion of blank, duplicate, and standard samples accredited by ALS Canada Ltd. during the analytical process. Additionally, sample weight is taken prior shipment to validate sample identity. Gold values are estimated by fire assay with finish by atomic absorption and values over 10 ppm Au are reanalyzed by fire assay with a finish by gravimetry. The Qualified Person has not completed sufficient work to verify the historic information on the Property, particularly in regards to historical drill results. However, the Qualified Person believes that drilling and analytical results were completed to industry standard practices. The information provides an indication of the exploration potential of the Property but may not be representative of expected results.

About BMEX Gold Inc.

BMEX Gold Inc. is a junior Canadian mining exploration company with the primary objective to acquire, explore, and develop viable gold and base metal projects in the mining-friendly jurisdiction of Quebec, Canada. BMEX has 100% interest in its two projects, both located in the prolific Abitibi greenstone belt:

King Tut Project consists of 120 contiguous claims on 5,206 hectares





Dunlop Bay Project consists of 76 mineral claims that cover 4,226 hectares

BMEX common shares trade under the symbol "BMEX" on the TSX-V and under the symbol 8M0 on the Frankfurt Exchange.

