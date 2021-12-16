Tin Cup - Initial Drill Program Completed

VANCOUVER, December 16, 2021 - Northern Lights Resources Corp. ("Northern Lights" or the "Company") (CSE:NLR)(OTCQB:NLRCF) is pleased to announce the completion of the initial drill program at the Tin Cup prospect at NLR's 100% owned Secret Pass Gold Project in Mohave County, Arizona.

Four diamond core drill holes, totalling 610 metres, have been completed at Tin Cup. The focus of this initial drill program is to confirm the gold mineralization that was previously identified by reverse circulation drilling in the 1980s and to test the structure of the mineralization below the depth of historic drilling. See Table 1 and Figure 1.

CEO, Jason Bahnsen, commented "The Tin Cup prospect was a key focus of the acquisition of the Secret Pass Gold Project. We are excited to have completed this initial drill program. All four drill holes completed show the presence of strong mineralization and the core samples have now been dispatched to the lab for assay. We anticipate receiving the drill assay results in the early New Year along with the results of the soil sampling survey we completed in October over the entire property. "

All four drill holes intercepted zones of moderate to strong mineralization within the altered andesite and rhyolite dikes. The mineralization of fracture fill and disseminated pyrite occurs within sections of moderate to strong hematite and propylitic alteration with weak to moderate sericite and silicification. Brecciated and gouge filled fault zones were encountered in both drill holes with disseminated pyrite present. Gold mineralization at the Tin Cup is primarily associated with the northwest trending structures and splays, predominantly in the andesite and margins of the rhyolite dikes.

Table 1 - Completed Phase 1 Drill Holes at Tin Cup

Hole No. Location Azimuth (o) Dip (o) Length (m) TC21-01 Tin Cup abandoned TC21-02 Tin Cup 220 -45 175 TC21-03 Tin Cup 220 -55 230 TC21-04 Tin Cup 310 -50 103 TC21-05 Tin Cup 040 -60 102 Total 610

Figure 1 - Tin Cup Phase 1 Drilling

Tin Cup Prospect

Records show that there was a historic small-scale open pit and underground mine located at Tin Cup. The mine reportedly produced several hundred tons of mineralized materialgrading 15 g/t to 31 g/t of gold. Historic workings, from approximately 1918 to the early 1930s, included an open pit and an inclined shaft to a depth of 21 metres (70 ft) with minorunderground level workings.

During the period from 1984 to 1991, a total of 145 drill holes (predominately reverse circulation drilling) were drilled at Tin Cup with many holes intersecting high-grade gold mineralization. The historic drilling had an average depth of approximately 95 metres and a maximum depth of 180 metres.

The Tin Cup Gold Zone is localized along the steeply northeast-dipping Frisco Mine

Fault. The gold mineralization is hosted by Tertiary andesite and associated with the

margins of rhyolite dykes that occur as lenses within the Frisco Mine Fault. A few of the

deepest historic drill holes intersected gold mineralization in the Proterozoic basement granite.

The mineralized zone at Tin Cup has a strike length of approximately 245 metres to drill indicated depth of 180 metres and is open along strike and depth. Higher grademineralization (greater than 10 g/t Au), is localized in narrow sub-vertical structures developed within broader zones of lower grade mineralization ranging up to 86 metres in width. The mineralization plunges to the northwest at 50 degrees. Surface oxidation is variable extending to a maximum depth of up to120 metres based on historical drilling. Selected historic intersections are summarized in Table 2.

Table 2 - Selected Historic Drill Results at Tin Cup Zone

Hole No. Year Type Depth (m) Interval (m) Width (m) Au g/t TC-01 1984 RC 52 22.9-30.5 7.6 7.6 21.2-51.5 30.3 2.9 TC-10 1985 RC 176 89.9-121.9 32 13.6 including 1.5 40.4 including 12.2 20.8 TC-15 1985 RC 146 111.2-115.8 4.6 13.1 TC-30 1986 RC 150 63.3-150 86.7 4.1 including 9.1 17.7 TC-32 1986 RC 90 18.8-69.7 50.9 2.7 TC-11 1987 RC 90.9 46.9-90.9 44 2.8 TC-14 1986 RC 121 90.9-121.9 31 5.8

Note: These results are historical in nature and a Qualified Person has not done sufficient work to verify these previous drilling results. Previously released on October 28, 2020.

Competent Persons Statement

Information in this report relating to Exploration Results is based on information reviewed by Mr. Lee R. Beasley, a Certified Professional Geologist who is a Member of the American Institute of Professional Geologists, and a consultant to Northern Lights Resources. Mr. Beasley has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralization and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Beasley consents to the inclusion of the data in the form and context in which it appears.

About Northern Lights Resources Corp.

Northern Lights Resources Corp. is a growth-oriented exploration and development company that is advancing two projects: The 100% owned, Secret Pass Gold Project located in Arizona; and the Medicine Springs silver-zinc-lead Project located in Elko County Nevada where Northern Lights, in joint venture with Reyna Silver are earning 100% ownership. Northern Lights Resources is a member of the Arizona Mining Association.

Northern Lights Resources trades under the ticker of "NLR" on the CSE and "NLRCF" on the OTCQB. This and other Northern Lights Resources news releases can be viewed at www.sedar.com and www.northernlightsresources.com.

