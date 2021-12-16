Midland and SOQUEM Discover a New Gold-Bearing Boulder and Zinc-Copper Showings in the Labrador Trough

MONTREAL, Dec. 16, 2021 - Midland Exploration Inc. ("Midland") (TSX-V: MD), in partnership with SOQUEM, is pleased to announce the acquisition of 160 claims based on the latest results of a reconnaissance campaign conducted last summer under the Labrador Trough Strategic Alliance concluded in February 2021.



Highlights:

Discovery of a gold-bearing boulder (40.8 g/t Au) in the Lac ? Terre Rouge area

New Zn-Cu showing (5.64% Zn, 0.14% Cu) located 4.5 km northwest of the Lac Leli?vre showing

Lac Leli?vre showing extended 25 m to the northwest (0.17 g/t Au, 30 g/t Ag, 2.3% Zn, 472 ppm Cu, 0.6% Pb)



The new gold-bearing boulder is located approximately 125 km south of Kuujjuaq, in the Lac ? Terre Rouge area. A grab sample taken from a metre-scale boulder yielded a grade of 40.8 g/t Au. Gold appears to be associated with quartz veins and pyrite mineralization. The area up-ice from this boulder has seen very little exploration. A total of 148 claims were acquired in this area.

In the Lac Leli?vre area, 95 km south of Kuujjuaq, grab sample results successfully extended the horizon hosting the Lac Leli?vre showing (Cu-Zn) by another 25 m to the northwest. The grab sample yielded grades of 2.3% Zn, 0.48% Cu, 0.17 g/t Au and 30 g/t Ag. A second sample collected some 4.5 km northwest of the Lac Leli?vre showing returned 5.64% Zn and 0.14% Cu. These samples are associated with massive to semi-massive sulphides in metasedimentary rocks. The massive sulphides consist of pyrrhotite, chalcopyrite and sphalerite. The Zn, Cu, Au, Ag, As, Pb, Sb metal signature of these samples is typical of Besshi-type VMS deposits. Twelve (12) new mining claims were added north of the Leli?vre claim block to cover these new results.

These results confirm the excellent potential of the Labrador Trough for numerous types of mineral deposits, including in areas that have remained underexplored until now. Midland and SOQUEM are planning on returning in the Labrador Trough for two (2) exploration campaigns during the summer of 2022.

Cautionary statement:

Note that grab sample grades may not be representative of mineralized zones.

Quality control

Rock samples from the project are analyzed by standard fire-assay on 30-gram fractions with atomic absorption finish (Au-AA23) or gravimetric finish (Au-GRA21) at ALS Laboratories in Val-d'Or, Quebec, or Sudbury, Ontario. All samples are also analyzed for multi-elements using the four-acid ICP-MS method. Exploration programs are designed, and results are interpreted by Qualified Persons employing a Quality Assurance/Quality Control program consistent with industry best practices, including the use of standards and blanks for every 20 samples.

About Midland

Midland targets the excellent mineral potential of Quebec to make the discovery of new world-class deposits of gold, platinum group elements and base metals. Midland is proud to count on reputable partners such as SOQUEM Inc., BHP Canada Inc., Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc., Probe Metals Inc., Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd., Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, Osisko Development Corp., Nunavik Mineral Exploration Fund, and Abcourt Mines Inc. Midland prefers to work in partnership and intends to quickly conclude additional agreements in regard to newly acquired properties. Management is currently reviewing other opportunities and projects to build up the Corporation portfolio and generate shareholder value.

About SOQUEM

SOQUEM, a subsidiary of Investissement Qu?bec, is dedicated to promoting the exploration, discovery and development of mining properties in Quebec. SOQUEM also contributes to maintaining strong local economies. Proud partner and ambassador for the development of Quebec's mineral wealth, SOQUEM relies on innovation, research and strategic minerals to be well-positioned for the future.

This press release was prepared by Mario Masson, P.Geo., VP Exploration for Midland and Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

For further information, please consult Midland's website or contact:

Gino Roger, President and Chief Executive Officer

Tel.: 450 420-5977

Fax: 450 420-5978

Email: info@midlandexploration.com

Website: www.midlandexploration.com

