Pan Global Resources Announces Exercise of Warrants

Vancouver, December 16, 2021 - Pan Global Resources Inc. (TSXV: PGZ) (OTC Pink: PGNRF) (the "Company") today announced all outstanding investor and broker warrants issued as part of the December 16, 2019 private placement have been exercised, for gross proceeds to the Company of $3.55 million.
Tim Moody, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented: "We are grateful to our warrant holders for this show of continued support. We are continuing to advance the La Romana copper-tin discovery and focused on an accelerated exploration program on the adjoining recently permitted Al Andaluz property."
About Pan Global Resources
Pan Global Resources Inc. is actively engaged in base and precious metal exploration in Spain and is pursuing opportunities from exploration through to mine development. The company has committed to operating safely and with respect to the communities and environment where we operate.
