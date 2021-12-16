Pershimex announces the Appointment of Mr. Pascal Hamelin to its Board of Directors

VAL-D'OR, Qu?bec, Dec. 16, 2021 -- Pershimex Resources Corp. (? Pershimex ? or the ? Company ?) (TSX Venture: PRO) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Pascal Hamelin, Eng. on its Board of Directors. Mr. Hamelin is a mining engineer with 30 years of experience in mining and project management. He gained his experience mainly in the mining camps of Sudbury and Abitibi. Mr. Hamelin holds a degree in mining engineering from the Montr?al Polytechnique University, and is a member of the Ordre des ing?nieurs du Qu?bec (Eng.) and Ontario (P.Eng). Mr. Hamelin joined M?tanor Resources in 2010 as Director of the Bachelor Mine. Over the years, Mr. Hamelin has successively held the positions of General Manager, VP Operations, and President. Mr. Hamelin is currently President of Bonterra since June 2020. He will leave this position in January 2022 to focus on new challenges, including those of Pershimex.



Beginning in September 2010, Mr. Hamelin worked to return the Bachelor mine to production through project financing, assembling a full production team and conducting bulk sampling in 2012 at the Bachelor mine, and in 2020 at the Moroy project. In these stages, he oversaw the obtaining of the various required permits and socio-community agreements, including those with the Cree Nation.

In consideration of his acceptance to serve on the Board of Directors of Pershimex and its committees. The Company has granted 1,500,000 common shares purchase options at an exercise price of $0.05, valid for a five-year period. These options will be released under the terms of Pershimex's stock option plan.

President statement

Robert Gagnon, president and CEO of the Company, says: "By joining the Pershimex team as an independent director, Mr. Hamelin will bring the necessary expertise to the company to be able to accelerate the development of properties currently at the advanced exploration stage, such as the Pershing-Manitou area on our Courville property. ?

This press release was prepared by Robert Gagnon, professional geologist and President of Pershimex, a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101.

For more information, please contact: Robert Gagnon, President Jacques Brunelle, VP Corporate dev. T?l.: (819) 825-2303 T?l : (819) 856-1387

