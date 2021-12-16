Menü Artikel
Forum Appoints Director and Grants Stock Options

15:00 Uhr  |  Newsfile

Vancouver, December 16, 2021 - Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Janet Meiklejohn, CPA (CA), MBA to the board of directors effective December 15, 2021. Ms. Meiklejohn is the principal of Emerald Capital, a consulting company providing CFO, strategic, valuation, corporate governance and marketing services to high growth companies. She was formerly VP Institutional Equity Sales focused on the mining sector with numerous Canadian investment banks including Desjardins Securities, National Bank, Salman Partners and Macquarie Capital from 1997 to 2015. Janet grew up in Saskatchewan and has a close personal interest in the development of the uranium industry in the province. Ms. Meiklejohn is currently the Vice President Finance and Investor Relations with the Very Good Food Company, a leading plant-based food technology company, listed on the TSX-V.

Rick Mazur, President & CEO, stated, "Janet has built up her relationships with a network of North American institutional, high net worth and venture capital investors over a twenty-five year career in the capital markets. As Forum's exploration projects advance, and strategic alternatives are examined, Janet will bring her insight to the growth of the Company. "

The Company also announces that, in accordance with the Company's stock option plan, it has granted to certain of its directors, officers, employees and consultants incentive stock options to purchase up to an aggregate of 4,500,000 common shares exercisable on or before December 16, 2026 at a price of $0.17 per share.

About Forum Energy Metals

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) is a diversified energy metal company with uranium, copper, nickel, cobalt and palladium projects in Saskatchewan, Canada's Number One Rated mining province for exploration and development and a strategic land position in the Idaho Cobalt Belt. For further information: www.forumenergymetals.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Richard J. Mazur, P.Geo.
President & CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information contact:

Rick Mazur, P.Geo., President & CEO
mazur@forumenergymetals.com
Tel: 604-630-1585

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/107790


Mineninfo

Forum Energy Metals Corp.

Forum Energy Metals Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
A2JE3F
CA34985Q1000
www.forumenergymetals.com
