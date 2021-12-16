GoldSpot Discoveries to Acquire Mineral Resource Mapping & Intelligence Data Provider, DigiGeoData Inc.

Acquisition bolsters client offering with a powerful digital mapping interface backed by a full suite of seamless claim data, assets, 43-101 reports and geological layers, alongside a map marketing and distribution business with over 300 mineral exploration clients

Addition of DigiGeoData enhances digital transparency at regional scale with plans to incorporate Atlas with GoldSpot's diversified portfolio assets including CEO.CA

Toronto, December 16, 2021 - GoldSpot Discoveries Corp. (TSXV: SPOT) (OTCQX: SPOFF) ("GoldSpot" or the "Company") a leading technology company leveraging artificial intelligence and data science to transform the mineral discovery process, is pleased to announce that on December 15, 2021, it entered into a definitive agreement to acquire DigiGeoData Inc. ("DigiGeoData"), a powerful digital mapping SaaS interface and mineral resource intelligence database company. DigiGeoData is an arm's length party to the Company.

Founded in 2018, the DigiGeoData team is responsible for pioneering modern mining cartography as the creators of the mineral exploration industry's global standard regional maps. Today, DigiGeoData is developing its premier 'Atlas' platform, a software-based GIS interactive mapping interface alongside its 'Maps' distribution business used by over 300 clients.

"The acquisition of DigiGeoData is integral to our overall strategy of bringing prospectors, explorers, as well as institutional and retail investors enhanced transparency and decision making in the discovery process," said Denis Laviolette, Executive Chairman and President of GoldSpot. "Glen and the DigiGeoData team are responsible for revolutionizing the mapping industry. Now, DigiGeoData alongside GoldSpot, will expand their initial offering with innovative and interactive mapping interfaces, providing never before seen layers of claims and technical data that will integrate within our asset portfolio. We believe the Atlas platform will become an industry staple alongside the addition of new visual data layers to CEO.CA. From senior producers to junior retail, the newly built platform will take decision making within the exploration space to a whole new level."

DigiGeoData's full suite of software and services include:

DigiGeoAtlas - A SaaS based online GIS interactive mapping interface that spatially links and displays data from DigiGeoMaps and DigiGeoData. Atlas is offered as a free and paid subscription service with a full suite of seamless claim data, 43-101 reports, property and assets, geological layers and additional features.

DigiGeoMaps - The industry standard, DigiGeoData's maps provide an overview both on a global/country scale or a more focused regional basis that has significant exploration and mining activity. Over 300 mineral exploration companies have sponsored DigiGeoData maps so far through physical and electronic distribution.

DigiGeoData - The database is the source of information that feeds DigiGeoMaps and DigiGeoAtlas. All accessible data is queried and displayed from the database. Data includes current resources, production, and technical reports searchable by several parameters.

The DigiGeoData team have over 100 years of combined experience developing data solutions for the mining industry led by Glen Jones, President and CEO of DigiGeoData and founder of the global standard "Hot Play" activity maps. Glen has spent the last 30 years developing complex mining data solutions and resource intelligence products. As a co-founder of IntierraRMG, Glen previously was part of the team that built the largest global mineral resource intelligence database until its sale to SNL, subsequently serving as Director of Mining and Metals Database at SNL Metals and Mining and Managing Director of Mining Intelligence. Joining Glen are principals in data & technology, R&D, communications, and business development.

"As someone who has spent most of his career providing data and spatial solutions I watched in amazement as GoldSpot announced its recent acquisitions, especially CEO.CA," said Glen Jones, President & CEO of DigiGeoData. "The vision of Denis and his team to bring together a new group of companies and create a suite of products that combines the strengths of each, confirms the innovation and foresight that has made GoldSpot so successful to date. DigiGeoData is excited to be part of this group and we look forward to collaborating and building this unique opportunity."

Consideration Details

The consideration on closing consists of the issuance of 2,803,738 common shares of the Company ("Consideration Shares") at a deemed price of $1.07 per Consideration Share, representing an aggregate value of $3,000,000 with the Consideration Shares to be placed in a voluntary lock-up and released in tranches pursuant to a 30-month lock-up schedule, as well as an aggregate cash payment of $1,000,000. There are no finder's fees associated with the acquisition and the Company is not assuming any material debt from DigiGeoData. The acquisition is expected to close before January 31, 2022 and remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals. Upon closing, DigiGeoData will operate as a stand-alone subsidiary under GoldSpot.

About GoldSpot Discoveries Corp.

GoldSpot Discoveries Corp. (TSXV: SPOT) (OTCQX: SPOFF) is a technology company using artificial intelligence to revolutionize the future of global mineral exploration with a full suite of data and knowledge-driven SaaS tools and services. GoldSpot works with industry leaders across all commodity and deposit types to identify new exploration targets, develop cutting-edge technologies and to strategically invest in mineral exploration companies. Our leading team of expert scientist's merge geoscience and data science to deliver bespoke solutions that save time, reduce costs and produce far more accurate results than ever before possible.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. This news release contains forward-looking information which involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the proposed acquisition of DigiGeoData, the receipt of all applicable regulatory approvals in connection therewith, the prospective nature of the business of DigiGeoData, the Company's objectives, goals or future plans, statements regarding exploration results and exploration plans. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, the failure to receive all regulatory approvals or satisfy all closing conditions in connection with the proposed acquisition of DigiGeoData, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates, the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

