Progressive Planet's Vp Of R&d, Dr. Roger Mah, Recognized For Carbon Capture Contributed Research In Science Magazine

VANCOUVER, Dec. 16, 2021 - Progressive Planet Solutions Inc. (TSXV: PLAN) ("PLAN" or the "Company"), an emerging technology company providing innovative circular solutions and eco-friendly micronized mineral powders for industry and agriculture, is pleased to announce that Dr. Roger Mah, Vice President of Research and Development, is part of the scientific team being published in the December 17 issue of Science.

Science seeks to publish those papers that are most influential in their fields or across fields and that will significantly advance scientific understanding. Through its print and online incarnations, Science reaches an estimated worldwide readership of more than one million and its articles consistently rank among the world's most cited research. This research pertaining to the first novel metal-organic framework (MOF) to capture one tonne of CO2 a day could ultimately lead to the mitigation of anthropogenic emissions in the global fight against climate change.

"I am honoured to join the prestigious ranks of researchers published in Science and believe that this MOF has the potential to be game-changing for carbon capture, along with other gas separations," said Dr. Roger Mah. "The acceptance of this work into Science validates the scientific foundation of the material, and I am privileged to be part of the team that worked to advance this material out of the lab. At Progressive Planet, I plan to pursue current R&D initiatives with equal drive and determination, focusing on CO2 sequestration in concrete applications and other actionable opportunities to mitigate carbon emissions."

"Roger brings an experienced blend of entrepreneurialism, scientific prowess, and carbon capture utilization and storage experience to PLAN, and we congratulate him on this monumental achievement," stated Steve Harpur, CEO of Progressive Planet. "We are proud to see Roger published in what's considered to be the Holy Grail of science journals, and I'm confident he will lead PLAN's R&D efforts down a commercialization path that addresses the challenges of climate change, waste and pollution. We also will soon be announcing the addition of two new scientists to his team to help support C-Quester™ Centre of Sustainable Innovation initiatives in the coming months - all done with the aim to help deploy groundbreaking technology based on natural sustainability."

Progressive Planet R&D initiatives largely focus on reducing and sequestering CO2 in Portland and magnesium-based cements and concrete products through the Company's commercialization plans for the PozGlass™ portfolio of supplementary cementing materials and C-Quester foaming agents. These efforts, combined with ongoing operations to produce rock powders that pull carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and effectively transform and trap it in soil, has resulted in significant IP development and the application of collective patents. The Company recently announced plans to launch the C-Quester Centre of Sustainable Innovation in Q1 2022, with a primary focus on sustainable concrete development and materials science consulting. The new research facility will be run by Dr. Roger Mah, with assistance from Scientific Advisor, Dr. Doug Brown.

ABOUT PROGRESSIVE PLANET

Progressive Planet is an emerging technology company providing innovative circular solutions and earth-friendly micronized minerals that naturally unlock sustainability benefits across the construction and agriculture industries. Tapping into the earth's inherent binding powers and properties, PLAN is developing and scaling a portfolio of proprietary solutions to help our customers build, grow, and operate more responsibly.

PLAN continues work on creating supplementary cementing materials (SCMs) with a focus on minimizing the carbon footprint of the SCMs we create; utilizing waste materials where possible to create the most sustainable SCMs; and sequestering CO2 in SCMs to address climate change.

PLAN's operations currently include:

A comminution facility in Spallumcheen, BC which is currently producing micronized minerals used by farmers in lieu of chemical fertilizers to promote healthy soils without the addition of chemicals,

A research lab in Calgary, AB focused on creating SCMs and associated technologies to sequester CO2 in concrete; and,

Three natural pozzolan properties in BC including our flagship Z1 Natural Pozzolan Quarry in Cache Creek, BC and our two pozzolan properties under development, the Z2 Natural Pozzolan Property near Falkland and the Heffley Creek Metals and Natural Pozzolan Property.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Such information includes, without limitation, information regarding the completion of the proposed acquisition of APL, the anticipated business plan of the Company subsequent to completion of such acquisition, and the proposed private placement financing offered by the Company. Although the Company believes that such information is reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

Forward looking information is typically identified by such words as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," and similar expressions, or are those that, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking information as a result of various factors, including but not limited to: the Company's ability to complete the acquisition as described; the Company's ability to complete the proposed private placement; the general state of the industry in which the Company operates; the state of financial markets generally; and other risks and factors that the Company is not aware of at this time.

SOURCE Progressive Planet Solutions