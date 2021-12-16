TNR Gold Arranges Investment Loan, Provides Updates on Royalty Holdings on Ganfeng's Mariana Lithium and McEwen's Los Azules Copper, Gold and Silver Projects

Vancouver, December 16, 2021 - TNR Gold Corp. (TSXV: TNR) ("TNR", "TNR Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has arranged with its lender a new long-term investment loan in the amount of CAN $6.9 million maturing on July 31, 2023. The loan was granted under the previously established long-term investment loan facility. Other terms and conditions of the investment loan facility (as previously announced on January 15, 2019, January 5, 2016 and May 31, 2012) have not changed. The Company will repay in full the existing long-term investment loan, including all accrued interest, on the maturity date of January 31, 2022.

"I am very pleased that the TNR Gold team finds the full support of our major shareholders as well as the Company's investment loan capital provider who continues to approve our business plan and long-term strategic initiatives," commented Kirill Klip, Executive Chairman of TNR. "It is clear that this decision of our investment loan capital provider is a resounding show of confidence in TNR Gold's long-term business strategy, our management team and all recent positive developments in our portfolio of assets.

"We can now concentrate our efforts on building this green energy metals royalty and gold company by maximizing the value of our royalty portfolio of lithium, copper, gold and silver projects that are instrumental in the electric vehicle and green energy sectors. We believe that our royalty holdings are undervalued, and their appropriate values are not reflected in Company's share price. TNR Gold has industry interest in our assets and the Company is working on potential new strategic partnerships to provide benchmarks for the market valuations of our royalty holdings.

"Our Net Profits Royalty ("NPR") holding on the Batidero I and II properties with Josemaria Resources represents future growth potential for our royalty portfolio. We are also investigating new potential acquisitions while our main focus remains on the development of the Shotgun Gold Project in Alaska. The essence of our business model is to have industry leaders like Ganfeng Lithium, McEwen Mining and Lundin Group as operators on the projects that will potentially generate royalty cash flows to contribute and develop a significant long-term value for our shareholders.

"I would like to thank all our shareholders for your support and on your behalf to thank our very talented team at TNR Gold who have achieved all these remarkable milestones for our Company."

Mariana Lithium NSR Royalty Holding

On October 21, 2021, TNR Gold announced that, further to the Company's news release dated September 27, 2021, International Lithium Corp. ("ILC") announced the completion of the sale to Ganfeng Lithium of ILC's remaining 8.58% stake in Litio Minera Argentina S.A., the owner of the Mariana Lithium Project in Salta, Argentina. The deal included confirmation that Ganfeng's subsidiary, Litio Minera Argentina, would assume all rights or obligations that ILC had in respect of the Mariana property. TNR Gold holds a 2.0% net smelter returns ("NSR") royalty on the Mariana Lithium Project.

ILC's news release issued on October 20, 2021 stated, "The Company announced on September 21, 2021 that it had contracted to sell its remaining 8.58% stake in Litio Minera Argentina S.A. and the Company's remaining rights and obligations related to the Mariana project to ILC's partner Ganfeng Lithium. The deal included confirmation that Litio Minera Argentina would assume all rights or obligations that the Company had in respect of the Mariana property. On October 4, 2021 the Company announced that it expected this sale to complete in mid-October. Completion has now taken place."

Kirill Klip commented, "We are pleased with the news regarding Ganfeng Lithium, our NSR Royalty holding and advancement of the Mariana Lithium Project to construction. I am also very pleased to see that this deal between ILC and Ganfeng Lithium included confirmation that Ganfeng's subsidiary, Litio Minera Argentina, assumes all rights and obligations that ILC had in respect of the Mariana Lithium Project, including in respect to TNR Gold NSR Royalty Holding. Ganfeng Lithium has now consolidated 100% of the Mariana Lithium Project and advanced it to the construction stage. This news comes after a 55% increase in the measured and indicated resource estimate from the previously announced 2020 increase ​of more than 250% in measured and indicated resources at the Mariana Lithium Project. We extend our congratulations to Ganfeng and salute the people of Argentina on the successful approval of the Environmental Impact Report by the Salta regional government in Argentina and approvals for the construction of a plant with a designed annualized capacity of 20,000 tonnes per annum of lithium chloride.

"We are very pleased to see that this new plan represents a 100% increase of the previously planned lithium annual production rate presented in the Mariana Project preliminary economic assessment ("PEA"), announced in our news release of January 28, 2019. It was the first PEA on the project and provided a potential value for the total NSR Royalty from Mariana's life of mine cashflow, which has now been very significantly increased. We welcome the news from the Salta regional government, following its discussions with Ganfeng, that the likely project expenditure to bring the Mariana Project to full production is approximately US$600 million.

"TNR does not have to contribute any capital for the development of the Mariana Project. The 2.0% NSR Royalty on the entire Mariana Project with Ganfeng Lithium is an important part of TNR Gold's portfolio, (TNR holds a 0.2% NSR on behalf of a shareholder). The essence of our business model is to have industry leaders like Ganfeng Lithium as operators on the projects that will potentially generate royalty cashflows to contribute significant value for our shareholders."

The ILC press releases and website material appear to be prepared by Qualified Persons and the procedures, methodology and key assumptions disclosed therein are those adopted and consistently applied in the mining industry, but no Qualified Person engaged by TNR has done sufficient work to analyze, interpret, classify or verify ILC's information to determine the current mineral resource or other information referred to in its press releases. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned in placing any reliance on the disclosures therein.

Los Azules Copper, Gold and Silver NSR Royalty Holding

On November 10, 2021, TNR announced that, further to the Company's news release dated October 4, 2021, McEwen Copper Inc. ("McEwen Copper") is advancing its work program at the Los Azules Copper Project in Argentina.

The news release issued by McEwen Mining Inc. on November 3, 2021, stated, "Activity at McEwen Copper's Los Azules project is moving ahead quickly. The exploration road has been reopened, three work camp sites have been established, an expanded local labor force and preparations are underway for starting a 10-drill, 174,000-foot (53,000 m) drilling program. Drilling will focus on conversion of Inferred mineral resources to the Indicated category, as well as deeper exploration targets, where drilling ended in strong copper mineralization. Drills are expected to turn towards the end of November and continue through the end of Q2 2022.

"Construction of the new access road for providing the necessary year-round access to the project is advancing as planned. As part of our ongoing involvement with local communities and businesses, local contractors are being sourced for the construction.

"The contract for delivery of a pre-feasibility study (PFS) is at the tender stage and work is expected to begin in Q4. Whittle Consulting has been engaged to assist in identifying opportunities to improve the project that will be investigated during the PFS preparation."

"We are very pleased to see this very exciting and significant development for the Los Azules Copper Project and continued support by Rob McEwen of the newly created McEwen Copper," stated Kirill Klip. "It's encouraging to see the start of a major drilling program on this giant copper, gold and silver project. The personal commitment from Rob McEwen and his investment of US$40 million enables the rapid advancement for this major deposit to this new phase of development in an appropriate corporate structure which will allow financing and further stages of development of Los Azules.

"TNR Gold holds a 0.4% NSR royalty on the entire Los Azules Copper Project (TNR holds a 0.04% on behalf of a shareholder). TNR Gold does not have to contribute any capital for the development of Los Azules. The essence of our business model is to have industry leaders like McEwen Mining as operators on the projects that will potentially generate royalty cashflows to contribute significant value for our shareholders."

Batidero I and II Net Profits Royalty Holding

TNR Gold holds a 7% NPR holding on Batidero I and II properties with Josemaria Resources Inc. Josemaria Resources is part of the Lundin Group, a portfolio of companies producing a variety of commodities in over 20 countries worldwide unified by a singular viewpoint: creating long-term value for shareholders.

ABOUT TNR GOLD CORP.

TNR Gold Corp. is working to become the green energy metals royalty and gold company.

Over the past twenty-five years, TNR, through its lead generator business model, has been successful in generating high-quality exploration projects around the globe. With the Company's expertise, resources and industry network, it identified the potential of the Los Azules Copper Project in Argentina and now holds a 0.4% NSR Royalty on the project, which is being developed by McEwen Mining Inc, (TNR holds a 0.04% NSR on behalf of a shareholder).

In 2009, TNR founded International Lithium Corp. ("ILC"), a green energy metals company that was made public through the spin-out of TNR's energy metals portfolio in 2011. ILC held interests in lithium projects in Argentina, Ireland and Canada.

TNR retains a 2.0% NSR Royalty on the Mariana Lithium Project in Argentina with Ganfeng Lithium, (TNR holds a 0.2% NSR on behalf of a shareholder). Ganfeng's subsidiary, Litio Minera Argentina, has a right to repurchase 1.0% of the NSR Royalty on the Mariana Project, of which 0.9% relates to the Company's NSR Royalty interest. The Company would receive $900,000 on the completion of the repurchase. The project is currently being advanced by Ganfeng Lithium International Co. Ltd.

TNR holds a 7% NPR holding on the Batidero I and II properties with Josemaria Resources Inc. Josemaria Resources is part of the Lundin Group, a portfolio of companies producing a variety of commodities in over 20 countries worldwide.

TNR provides significant exposure to gold through its 90% holding in the Shotgun Gold porphyry project in Alaska. The project is located in Southwestern Alaska near the Donlin Gold project, which is being developed by Barrick Gold and NovaGold Resources Inc.

The Company's strategy with Shotgun Gold Project is to attract a joint venture partnership with one of the gold major mining companies. The Company is actively introducing the project to interested parties.

At its core, TNR provides significant exposure to gold, copper, silver and lithium through its holdings in Alaska (the Shotgun Gold porphyry project) and Argentina (the Los Azules Copper and the Mariana Lithium projects) and is committed to the continued generation of in-demand projects, while diversifying its markets and building shareholder value.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Kirill Klip

Executive Chairman

www.tnrgoldcorp.com

For further information concerning this news release please contact +1 604-229-8129

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "will", "could" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "could" occur, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Specifically, forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements made in relation to: TNR's corporate objectives, changes in share capital, market conditions for energy commodities, the results of McEwen Mining's, Ganfeng Lithium's and Josemaria Resources' PEAs, and improvements in the financial performance of the Company. Such forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those discussed in the sections entitled "Risks" and "Forward-Looking Statements" in the Company's interim and annual Management's Discussion and Analysis which are available under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com. While management believes that the assumptions made and reflected in this news release are reasonable, should one or more of the risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking information. In particular, there can be no assurance that: TNR will be able to repay its loans or complete any further royalty acquisitions or sales; debt or other financing will be available to TNR; or that TNR will be able to achieve any of its corporate objectives. TNR relies on the confirmation of its ownership for mining claims from the appropriate government agencies when paying rental payments for such mining claims requested by these agencies. There could be a risk in the future of the changing internal policies of such government agencies or risk related to the third parties challenging in the future the ownership of such mining claims. Given these uncertainties, readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements included herein are not guarantees of future performance, and such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied on.

In formulating the forward-looking statements contained herein, management has assumed that business and economic conditions affecting TNR and its royalty partners, McEwen Mining Inc., Ganfeng Lithium and Josemaria Resources will continue substantially in the ordinary course, including without limitation with respect to general industry conditions, general levels of economic activity and regulations. These assumptions, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking information herein and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking information are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking information should circumstances or management's estimates or opinions change.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/107858