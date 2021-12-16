Empire Mine Open Pit Status Update: Exploratory Drilling Hits Further High Grade Mineralization

VANCOUVER, Dec. 16, 2021 - ExGen Resources Inc. (TSX.V: EXG; OTC: BXXRF) ("ExGen", the "Company") is pleased to provide an update in respect of Phoenix Copper Ltd.'s ("Phoenix") exploration and development activities at the Empire Mine Project in Idaho, USA. Further to previous ExGen news releases, ExGen owns 20% and Phoenix owns 80% of Konnex Resources, Inc. ("Konnex"), which holds the leases and claims to the Empire Mine Project. ExGen also owns 1,330,000 common shares of Phoenix.



ExGen is pleased to report that Phoenix, (the operator of the Empire Mine Project), has provided analytical results from three exploration holes drilled at the Empire Mine in Idaho, USA ('Empire'), and provided a status update on the Empire Mine open pit project.

The following program highlights were provided by Phoenix:

Three exploratory drill holes into an area of the Empire Mine open pit not previously drilled all encountered further oxide mineralisation, including: 18.3 metres ('m') of 0.61% copper, and 12.8 grammes/tonne ('g/t') silver from surface including 4.6 m of 0.86% copper, 15.5 g/t silver, and 1.02% zinc from 9.1 m

The Empire Mine Oxide Open Pit feasibility study remains in progress and on schedule for completion in early Q2 2022 and will include an update of the resources;

The Empire Mine Oxide Open Pit operating plan was presented to the community of Mackay, Idaho during a Town Hall meeting on 1 December 2021.

Phoenix noted:

Receipt of analyses from Empire step-out drill holes KX21-01 to KX21-03, and from three condemnation drill holes. These drill holes were completed using a reverse-circulation drill rig that was available for a short period while the core drilling rig was busy completing an oriented coring program for the feasibility-level slope stability studies.

The three (3) exploratory holes were drilled on the south end of the Empire oxide copper deposit in an area that had no previous drilling but surface indications suggesting it to be prospective.

Copper, silver, and zinc mineralization was intercepted in all three of the holes KX21-01 - KX21-03 (Table 1, below), including grades in excess of the average grade used in the preliminary economic model.

KX21-02 was of significant interest, with an average oxide copper grade of 0.61% from the surface down 18.3 m, and including 4.6 m of 0.86% copper. This mineralized zone appears contiguous with the main Empire Oxide orebody but has not yet been included in the resource.

KX21-01 encountered a shorter interval of 1.5 m of zinc mineralization grading 1.56% at 47.2 m depth, and KX21-03 encountered a 1.5 m interval of 1.46% copper at a depth of 29.0 m.

Phoenix is assessing the results in light of additional drilling in the future, as well as inclusion in the next resource update in early Q2 2022.

Analytical data from the condemnation drilling was as expected with no significant mineralized intercepts.

The 2021 geotechnical oriented core drilling program was also successful in providing data for slope stability calculations to be used in the feasibility study.

Phoenix confirmed that the feasibility study for the Empire open pit project remains on track for completion in early Q2 2022.

Phoenix held its first Town Hall community meeting in Mackay on 1 December, as part of its ESG and Sustainability Program's community liaison process. More than 135 citizens attended the meeting, wherein the Phoenix team presented a description of the proposed operating plan and then fielded questions and comments from the attendees. The questions and comments from the community included, but were not limited to, transportation and supply routes, mine staffing and staff housing, and economic community benefits. The information gathered will be invaluable in the future operating design.

Table 1 - Empire Drilling Results December 2021

Drill Hole Intersection Metres g/tonne % % % Mo W Number From To Interval* Au Ag Cu Pb Zn ppm ppm KX21-01 30.5 35.1 4.6 0 9.4 0.43 0.04 0.18 55 40 KX21-01 47.2 50.3 3 0 12.4 0.54 0.02 1.56 253 10 KX21-01 105.2 109.7 4.6 0 3 0.44 0.01 0.39 49 30 KX21-02 0 18.3 18.3 0 12.8 0.61 0.02 0.4 92.3 153.3 including 9.1 13.7 4.6 0 15.5 0.86 0.01 1.02 132 150 KX21-03 29 30.5 1.5 0 12.9 1.46 0.08 0.3 229 60 KX21-03 100.6 102.1 1.5 0 2.6 0.01 0.01 1.34 62 50 *Downhole width

Jason Riley, CEO of ExGen commented: "We are encouraged to see continued positive drilling from these step out holes from the pit. We are eagerly awaiting the feasibility study in Q2 of next year as that should be a transformative milestone for the project."

QUALITY ASSURANCE AND QUALITY CONTROL PROTOCOLS

Rock, drill core and reverse circulation samples were analyzed by ALS Global, Reno, an ISO/IEC 17025:2005 accredited facility. Copper, zinc, silver, lead, molybdenum, and tungsten were determined by ICP method. Copper, zinc, and lead >1% ICP are assayed using four-acid digestion and silver >100ppm by four acid digestion, whereas gold was determined by a 30gm fire assay followed by atomic absorption. Standards, duplicates and blanks were inserted into the sample stream for QA/QC purposes. Blanks and duplicates were inserted roughly every 50ft and standards were inserted roughly every 100ft. Core samples are saw cut in half and stored in a secure facility. RC chips and channel samples are stored in the same secure facility. All samples are delivered to the laboratory under chain of custody protocol and submitted using sub-form sample numbers.

QUALIFIED PERSON

Kieran Downes, Ph.D., P. Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and verified the technical information provided in this release.

ABOUT EXGEN RESOURCES INC.

ExGen, formerly Boxxer Gold Corp, is a project accelerator that seeks to fund exploration and development of our projects through joint ventures and partnership agreements. This approach significantly reduces the technical and financial risks for ExGen, while maintaining the upside exposure to new discoveries and potential cash flow. The company intends to build a diverse portfolio of projects across exploration stages and various commodity groups. ExGen currently has 5 projects in Canada and the US.

For more information on ExGen please contact ExGen Resources Inc.

Jason Tong

Chief Financial Officer

Email: jason@catapultgroup.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information: This news release contains certain forward-looking information. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information and such information involves various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information in relation to: the observations made on drill core from the diamond drilling program on the Empire Mine Project; the further exploration and development of the Empire Mine Project; the exploration and development strategy of the Empire Mine Project, including the exploration program, drilling, mine development, and permitting. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. There can be no assurance that the development of the Empire Mine Project will be completed, and if development is completed, that such development will result in a producing mine. In the forward looking information contained in this news release, ExGen has made numerous assumptions, based upon practices and methodologies which are consistent with the mineral industry. In addition, ExGen has assumed: the continued market acceptance of its joint venture partnership model; the ability of ExGen and its partners to raise future equity financing, if needed, at prices acceptable to ExGen or its partners; ExGen's current and initial understanding and analysis of the Empire Mine Project; the ability of ExGen or third parties to discover viable exploration targets and the results of exploration on the Empire Mine Project; the ability of Phoenix to explore and develop the Empire Mine Project; the cost of exploration, including sampling, drilling and assaying, on the Empire Mine Project, the costs of developing the Empire Mine Project and the costs and the ability of Phoenix to produce a feasibility study in compliance with NI 43-101; and ExGen's general and administrative costs remaining sustainable. While, ExGen considers these assumptions to be reasonable, these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies. Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause ExGen's observations, actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein. Known risk factors include, among others: the possibility that the analytical results from future core sampling does not return significant grades of copper, gold, silver, zinc, lead or any other molybdenum by-products; uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology; continuity and grade of mineralization; there is no certainty that the ongoing work programs will result in significant or successful exploration of the Empire Mine Project or development of the Empire Mine Project into a producing mine; uncertainty as to the actual results of exploration and development or operational activities; uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals; ExGen may not be able to comply with its ongoing obligations regarding its properties; the early stage development of ExGen and its projects, and in particular, the Empire Mine Project; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; capital market conditions and market prices for securities, junior market securities and mining exploration company securities; commodity prices, in particular copper, gold, silver, and zinc prices; competition; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; accidents and other risks inherent in the mining industry; lack of insurance; delay or failure to receive board or regulatory approvals; changes in legislation, including environmental legislation, affecting ExGen; conclusions of economic evaluations; and lack of qualified, skilled labour or loss of key individuals. A description of additional assumptions and risk factors used to develop such forward-looking information that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking information can be found in ExGen's disclosure documents on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com. Although ExGen has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. ExGen does not undertake to update any forward looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.



