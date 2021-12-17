Monger Gold Ltd: Mt Monger South Geological Mapping Program Commences

Perth, Australia - Monger Gold Ltd. (ASX:MMG) is pleased to announce that it has commenced a systematic geological fact mapping and sampling program across the entire 13 (thirteen) tenements of its greenfield Mt Monger South Project (figure 1*). The work program will focus on mapping and sampling outcrop, subcrop, float and identify regolith types, especially in areas of transported materials that have the potential to conceal gold and base metal deposits.MMG will plan a major vacuum drill program to commence in the first quarter 2022 and this geological mapping program will assist in focusing the location of these drill holes. Samples from the vacuum drilling will utilise the CSIRO Ultrafine fraction soil technique (MMG announcement 11 August 2021 - "Monger Gold signs Agreement with CSIRO for enhanced exploration") and believes a combination of end-of-hole geochemistry in basement rocks in conjunction with surface soils will enable enhanced exploration success.The contract has been awarded to geological consultant, Ben Nicolson, of New Finds Minerals Exploration Pty Limited. Mr Nicolson has global experience as a geologist having held senior positions with Hastings Technology Metals Ltd. , The Geological Survey of South Australia, Polaris Metals NL , Aurelian Resources and Ivanhoe Mines Mongolia Incorporated and is a JORC (2012) Competent Person for the reporting of exploration results.*To view the Location Map, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/0414O1A7





