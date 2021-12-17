Mario Caron Elected Chair of Falco Resources Following Departure of Bryan Coates

MONTREAL, Dec. 16, 2021 - Falco Resources Ltd. (TSX-V:FPC) ("Falco" or the "Company") announces that Bryan Coates is stepping down as chair and director of the Company with immediate effect, which decision was accepted by the Company.



The board of directors of Falco has elected Mr. Mario Caron as Chair with immediate effect.

About Falco Resources Ltd.

Falco Resources Ltd. is one of the largest mineral claim holders in the Province of Qu?bec, with extensive land holdings in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. Falco owns approximately 70,000 hectares of land in the Rouyn-Noranda mining camp, which represents 70% of the entire camp and includes 13 former gold and base metal mine sites. Falco's principal asset is the Horne 5 Project located in the former Horne mine that was operated by Noranda (now Glencore Canada Corporation) from 1927 to 1976 and produced 11.6 million ounces of gold and 2.5 billion pounds of copper. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd.'s subsidiary, Osisko Development Corp., is Falco's largest shareholder owning a 17.3% interest in the Company.

For further information, please contact:

Luc Lessard

President and Chief Executive Officer

514-261-3336

info@falcores.com

Jeffrey White, LL.B, MBA

Director, Investor Relations

416-274-7762

rjwhite@falcores.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.