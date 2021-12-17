Menü Artikel
Minera IRL Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

03:31 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

LIMA, Dec. 16, 2021 - Minera IRL Ltd. ("Minera" or the "Company") (BVL:MIRL) (CSE:MIRL) is pleased to announce the results of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held Tuesday, December 14, 2021, in Vancouver, British Columbia, at which shareholders voted in favor of all items put forward by the Board of Directors and Management.

The resolutions adopted by the Company's shareholders included the receipt of the audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2020, re-electing the two incumbent directors Diego Benavides and Armando Lema, and electing Martin Mount as a director, and appointing PKF Littlejohn LLP as the Company's auditor and authorization for the Board of Directors to set the auditors' remuneration. Eighty-three shareholders voted either in person or by proxy. The specific voting results are as follows:

Motion Votes in Favor Votes Against Abstain
To receive the Audited Financial Statements 69.49% 29.59% 0.92%
Re-Elect Diego Benavides 68.43% 31.43% 0.14%
Re-Elect Armando Lema 63.77% 36.23% 0.00%
To Elect Martin Mount 74.86% 25.13% 0.00%
To Appoint PKF Littlejohn LLP as Auditor and Authorize the Directors to Set Remuneration 68.90% 30.99% 0.11%

About Minera IRL

Minera IRL Ltd. is the CSE and BVL listed holding company of Minera IRL S.A. and Compa??a Minera Kuri Kullu S.A., two precious metal mining companies engaged in mining exploration and development in Peru, with a primary focus on gold. Minera is led by an agile and experienced senior management team with extensive mining industry experience, particularly in South America. Minera operates the Corihuarmi Gold Mine located 5,000 meters above sea level in Central Peru and is currently advancing the Ollachea Gold Project located in the Department of Puno, Southern Peru. For more information, please visit www.minera-irl.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Minera IRL Ltd.

Gerardo P?rez
Executive Chairman

Diego Benavides
CEO and Director

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Minera IRL Ltd.

Susan Gabbie
Manager, Communications
+51 1 418 - 1230

Pedro Valdez
Manager, Investor Relations
+51 1 418 - 1230




