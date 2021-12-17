Trench Metals Applauds Department of Energy Move to Create Next-Generation Uranium Fuel

Vancouver, December 16th, 2021 - Trench Metals Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV:TMC), (FWB:33H2), (OTC:NVTQF) applauds the recent announcement by the Unites States Department of Energy to seek proposals for the production of commercial quantities of high-assay low-enriched uranium fuel. This new type of fuel opens the door to a next-generation nuclear reactors that are safer and more efficient than traditional designs.

Along with Senator Joe Manchin, who was quoted by CNBC as saying "I am pleased that the Department of Energy is moving ahead with this announcement that will lead to a domestic supply of high-assay low enriched uranium in the United States". The Company shares Senator Manchin's vision for talking climate change while addressing energy needs. The Company believes the development of new reactor designs and fuel sources will ultimately pave the way to continued expansion in the sector and ultimately renewed market demand for uranium.

About Trench Metals Corp

Trench Metals Corp. is a mineral exploration company with a focus on uranium. We create value for our shareholders by engaging in promising mineral exploration opportunities. Our main goal is the advancement of various projects from discovery all the way to production. This vertically integrated strategy allows Trench Metals to achieve exceptional shareholder value through the entire life-cycle of the mining process.

Trench Metals Corp. has the right to acquire a 100% interest in two highly prospective uranium project in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Uranium district. Higginson Lake Uranium Project which covers an area of approximately 2312 hectares and is 52 kilometers northeast of the town of Stony Rapids, which is accessible by Highway 905 and 964. The Higginson Lake Uranium Project host two historic drill indicated reserves, totaling 4,800,000 lbs of U308. And the Gorilla Lake Uranium Project which comprises of nearly 7000ha in the Northern Mining District of Saskatchewan near the Shea Creek uranium deposit. The Athabasca District is home to the highest grade of uranium deposits in the world and accounts for 18% of global uranium production

