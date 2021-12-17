Menü Artikel
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Notification of Relevant Change to Significant Shareholder

08:00 Uhr  |  Newsfile

St Helier, December 17, 2021 - Caledonia Mining Corporation plc (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL) (AIM: CMCL) (VEFX: CMCL) ("Caledonia" or the "Company") announces that it received notification on December 15, 2021 from Van Eck Associates Corporation, which is a "significant shareholder" of the Company as defined by the AIM Rules for Companies, that it has increased its interest in the Company and on December 13, 2021 crossed a particular threshold for notification of its holdings in the Company. A copy of the notification is below.

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: Caledonia Mining Corp PLC
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer X
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify)iii:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
Name Van Eck Associates Corporation
City and country of registered office (if applicable) New York, NY USA
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
Name VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF
VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners UCITS ETF
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 13 December 2021
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 15 December 2021
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)		 Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights of issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 4.2361% 4.2361% 540,381

Position of previous notification (if

applicable)

 462,374 3.8153%
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)		 Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		 Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)		 Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		 Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
JE00BF0XVB15 540,381 4.2361%
SUBTOTAL 8. A 540,381 4.2361%
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Type of financial instrument Expiration
datex		 Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi		 Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted.		 % of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Type of financial instrument Expiration
datex		 Exercise/
Conversion Period xi		 Physical or cash
settlementxii		 Number of voting rights % of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X")
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)
Namexv % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF 3.8245% 3.8245%
VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners UCITS ETF 0.4116% 0.4116%
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder Glass Lewis
The number and % of voting rights held 540,381 shares and 4.2361% voting right
The date until which the voting rights will be held Open

11. Additional informationxvi
Place of completion Tampa, FL
Date of completion 15 December 2021
Caledonia Mining Corporation plc
Mark Learmonth
Camilla Horsfall		 Tel: +44 1534 679 802
Tel: +44 7817 841793
WH Ireland
Adrian Hadden/ Andrew De Andrade		 Tel: +44 20 7220 1751
Blytheweigh Financial PR
Tim Blythe/Megan Ray		 Tel: +44 207 138 3204
3PPB
Patrick Chidley
Paul Durham		 Tel: +1 917 991 7701
Tel: +1 203 940 2538
Curate Public Relations (Zimbabwe)
Debra Tatenda		 Tel: +263 77802131

Note: The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 ("MAR") as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of MAR.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/107859


