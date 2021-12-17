Metallum to Issue Shares to CEO; Reports on Change In Directors

Vancouver, December 17, 2021 - Metallum Resources Inc. (TSXV:MZN) ("Metallum" or the "Company") announces that in order to preserve its cash on hand, it proposes, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval, to issue 833,333 common shares of the Company to Kerem Usenmez in part consideration for his ongoing leadership as the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer. The common shares will be issued at a deemed price of $0.06 per share, for a total value of $50,000. The deemed price per share is equal to the market price of the Company's common shares at the time of Board approval to the arrangement, less an allowable discount.

The Company also reports that Ralph Rushton has resigned as a director of the Company so that he may focus his efforts on other business activities. Management of the Company appreciates the valuable contributions provided by Mr. Rushton throughout the many years he served on the Board.

About Metallum Resources

Metallum Resources is a zinc and copper focused, base metal resource company run by a Canadian-based management team with extensive experience in the acquisition, exploration and development of resource properties. The Company is developing its flagship Superior Zinc and Copper Project located in Ontario, Canada.

