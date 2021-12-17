Blue Moon Completes 2021 Drill Program; Zinc Added to US Critical Minerals List

VANCOUVER, December 17, 2021 - Blue Moon Metals Inc. (TSXV:MOON)(OTCQB:BMOOF) (the "Company") is pleased to report the completion of the 2021 drill program at its property, the polymetallic Blue Moon project located in the United States containing zinc, silver, gold, and copper. The drill program consisted of 4 step-out holes totalling 5,873 feet (1,790 metres). The drill program tested a number of high impact targets including the potential for new massive sulphide lens to the south of the Blue Moon deposit. Drill core samples have been submitted to ALS Chemex in Reno, Nevada for assay.

The Company is also excited to report the United States Geological Survey (USGS) is adding zinc to its Critical Minerals List. In being added to the list, the USGS determined that zinc is critical to the well-being of the United States economy coupled with very few new domestic zinc development projects. The Blue Moon project is located in the United States and was a past zinc producer.

"We wish to thank our exploration team for completing the 2021 drill program and eagerly await the assay results. The 2021 program focused on exploring for new sulphide lens and we are particularly excited about hole-83 as this is appears to be a new sulphide lens separate from the Blue Moon deposit (see News Release dated November 8, 2021)." Stated Patrick McGrath, Chief Executive Officer "The addition of zinc to the USGS Critical Metals List also highlights the United States domestic zinc supply will be critical for a sustainable infrastructure plan and the Blue Moon project in the United States is in a great position to contribute to that plan."

About Blue Moon Metals

Blue Moon Metals (TSX.V: MOON; OTCQB: BMOOF) is currently advancing its Blue Moon polymetallic deposit which contains zinc, gold, silver and copper. The property is well located with existing local infrastructures including paved highways three miles from site; a hydroelectric power generation facility a few miles from site, three-hour drive to the Oakland port and a four-hour drive to service centre of Reno. The deposit is open at depth and along strike. The Blue Moon 43-101 Mineral Resource includes 7.8 million inferred tons at 8.07% zinc equivalent (4.95% zinc, 0.04 oz/t gold, 0.46% copper, 1.33 oz/t silver), containing 771 million pounds of zinc, 300,000 ounces of gold, 71 million pounds of copper, and 10 million ounces of silver. The 43-101 Mineral Resource report dated November 14, 2018 was authored by Gary Giroux, P. Eng., and Lawrence O'Connor, a QP, and entitled "Resource Estimate for the Blue Moon Massive Sulphide Occurrence". The 43-101 and related press release with details on the resource are available on the company's website and were filed on www.sedar.com on November 20, 2018. The Company also holds 100% of the Yava polymetallic project in Nunavut that is in the same volcanic lithologies and south of Glencore's Hackett River deposit. More information is available on the company's website (www.bluemoonmetals.com).

Qualified Persons

John McClintock, P. Eng, a Director of the Company, is a qualified person as defined by NI 43-101, has reviewed the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for this press release.

