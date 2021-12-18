Sulliden Mining Capital Inc. Announces Appointment of Peter Hooper, Renowned Mining Executive, to the Board of Directors

TORONTO, Dec. 17, 2021 - Sulliden Mining Capital Inc. (TSX: SMC) ("Sulliden" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the addition of Mr. Peter Hooper to its Board of Directors effective immediately.



Mr. Hooper is a senior mining executive with broad-based experience in production, engineering, re-organization and training, contracting, exploration and corporate affairs in the mining sector. Responsibilities have ranged from general manager to president, directing companies or projects in the international arena with investment capital or market capitalization of $20 million to $300 million.

The Company also announces the resignation of Mr. Stephane Amireault from its Board of Directors. The board and management of Sulliden express their gratitude to Mr. Amireault for his efforts and extensive contributions and wish him well in his future endeavours.

About Sulliden

Sulliden is a mining company focused on acquiring and advancing brownfield, development-stage and early production-stage mining projects.

Sulliden Mining Capital Inc.

On behalf of the Board

"Stan Bharti"

Interim Chief Executive Officer

For more information:

Ryan Ptolemy

Chief Financial Officer

ryanp@fmfinancialgroup.com

Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes without limitation, statements regarding the appointment and resignation of directors of the company. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, geopolitical and social uncertainties; the actual results of current exploration activities; other risks of the mining industry and the risks described in the public disclosure documents of the Company. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

THE TSX HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.