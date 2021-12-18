Sabre Gold Announces Results of 2021 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, Dec. 17, 2021 - Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (TSX:SGLD; OTCQB:SGLDF) (the "Company" or "Sabre Gold") announces that shareholders voted in favor of all resolutions presented in its management information circular at the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held on December 17, 2021. A total of 238,344,192 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing 37.66% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares and voting results are as follows:



Votes Description Outcome Votes For Withheld Election of Directors William M. Sheriff Carried 191,329,827 32,170,653 85.61% 14.39% Fahad Al Tamimi Carried 188,681,371 34,819,109 84.42% 15.58% Claudio Ciavarella Carried 188,653,959 34,846,521 84.41% 15.59% Tony Lesiak Carried 193,719,460 29,781,020 86.68% 13.33% Stefan Spears Carried 193,721,872 29,778,608 86.68% 13.32% Giulio Bonifacio Carried 187,219,880 36,280,600 83.77% 16.23% Appointment of Auditor Carried 235,065,528 3,278,664 98.62% 1.38% Long-Term Incentive Plan Carried 185,776,416 37,724,064 83.12% 16.88% Share Consolidation Carried 194,102,767 44,241,424 81.44% 18.56% Reduction in Stated Capital Carried 181,527,606 41,972,874 81.22% 18.78%

About Sabre Gold Mines Corp.

Sabre Gold is a diversified, multi-asset near-term gold producer in North America which holds 100-per-cent ownership of both the fully permitted Copperstone gold mine located in Arizona, United States, and the Brewery Creek gold mine located in Yukon, Canada, both of which are former producers. Management intends to restart production at Copperstone followed by Brewery Creek in the near term. Sabre Gold also holds other investments and projects at varying stages of development.

Sabre Gold has approximately 1.5 million ounces gold in the Measured and Indicated categories, and approximately 1.2 million ounces gold in the Inferred category. Additionally, both Copperstone and Brewery Creek have considerable exploration upside with a combined land package of over 230 square kilometers that will be further drill tested with high-priority targets currently identified. Sabre Gold is led by an experienced team of mining professionals with backgrounds in exploration, mine building and operations.

For further information please visit the Sabre Gold Mines Corp. website (www.sabre.gold).

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information under Canadian securities legislation including statements regarding drill results, potential mineralization, potential expansion and upgrade of mineral resources and current expectations on future exploration and development plans. These forward-looking statements entail various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in these forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on current expectations, are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks, and actual results may differ materially from those contained in such statements. These uncertainties and risks include, but are not limited to: the strength of the Canadian economy; the price of gold; operational, funding, and liquidity risks; reliance on third parties, exploration risk, failure to upgrade resources, the degree to which mineral resource and reserve estimates are reflective of actual mineral resources and reserves; the degree to which factors which would make a mineral deposit commercially viable are present, and the risks and hazards associated with underground operations and other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry. Risks and uncertainties about Sabre Gold's business are more fully discussed in the Company's disclosure materials, including its annual information form and MD&A, filed with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada and available at www.sedar.com and readers are urged to read these materials. Sabre Gold assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from such statements unless required by law.