Horizonte Minerals PLC Announces Result of Open Offer and Total Voting Rights

LONDON, December 20, 2021 - Horizonte (AIM:HZM)(TSX:HZM), announces that it has conditionally raised total gross proceeds of approximately US$0.22 million (approximately £0.16 million) through the Open Offer which was announced on 23 November 2021.

Result of Open Offer

The Company is pleased to announce that it has received valid acceptances from Qualifying Shareholders in respect of 2,300,735 Open Offer Shares at a price of 7.0 pence per share.

The Company has applied to the London Stock Exchange plc for Admission to AIM and to the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") to list 2,102,209,850 new Ordinary Shares ("Admission"). The new Ordinary Shares will rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary Shares. It is expected that admission to AIM of the new Ordinary Shares will occur at 8:00 am on or around 22 December 2021 and admission to the TSX on or around 22 December 2021. The listing on the TSX will be subject to approval of the TSX (as applicable) and fulfilling all the requirements of the TSX.

The Equity Fundraise, Strategic Investments and Open Offer remain conditional, inter alia, upon (i) the resolutions having been passed by shareholders at the General Meeting to be held today 20 December 2021; (ii) the placing agreement and agency agreement not being terminated in accordance with its terms; and (iii) Admission having become effective by no later than 22 December 2021. The Company will announce the results of the General Meeting as soon as practicable after the meeting concludes.

Total Voting Rights

In accordance with the provision of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the FCA ("DTRs"), the Company confirms that, following Admission, its issued share capital will comprise 3,802,365,590 Ordinary Shares, each of which carries the right to vote, with no Ordinary Shares held in treasury. This figure may be used by Shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the DTRs.

About Horizonte Minerals:

Horizonte Minerals Plc is an AIM and TSX-listed nickel development company focused in Brazil. The Company is developing the Araguaia project, as the next major ferronickel mine in Brazil, and the Vermelho nickel-cobalt project, with the aim of being able to supply nickel and cobalt to the EV battery market. Both projects are 100% owned.

