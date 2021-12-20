Almaden Reviews 2021 Progress and Discusses Plans for 2022

VANCOUVER, Dec. 20, 2021 - Almaden Minerals Ltd. ("Almaden" or "the Company"; TSX: AMM; NYSE American: AAU) is pleased to look back at the significant work accomplished in 2021 and lay out our ambitions for 2022. The Company is optimistic that the work accomplished this year positions us favourably to advance the Ixtaca project next year.



Duane Poliquin, Chairman of Almaden, stated "Our renewed consulting team has defined a clear strategy and made excellent progress this year with the documents necessary for our revised environmental permit submission. We are mindful and respectful of recent statements made by officials in the Mexican environmental authority, to the effect that they are going to apply very strict standards to environmental permit submissions regarding open pit mining projects. For this reason, our consulting team has been instructed to complete their work in a manner which goes well beyond the legal and regulatory frameworks in Mexico. Ixtaca is a project whose environmental footprint benefits tremendously from its local geography and geology, and we are confident that it can meet the highest global development standards. We are well positioned financially and look forward to a productive year in 2022".

Environmental Permit Application

During the year consultants have worked to update flora and fauna studies for both the dry and wet seasons. Field work was delayed for some time as the local municipality dealt with a COVID-19 outbreak, and the Company anticipates that the permit application will be ready for submission during H1 2022.

Human Rights Impact Assessment ("HRIA")

The Company has now formally convened the external Advisory Committee which will provide feedback on the design, methodology, and reporting of the HRIA, advise the HRIA consulting team on the identification of on-site stakeholders, and complement the HRIA consulting team with knowledge and understanding of the national and local context for the impact that project activities could susceptibly cause on human rights, among other things. Field work relating to the HRIA is also ongoing, and in Q1 will be focused on consultations relating to social investment plans. The Company expects this work to be completed during H1 2022.

Mineral Title Lawsuit

As previously reported, plaintiffs in this lawsuit are using Almaden's mineral claims to sue the Mexican government (President, Congress, Ministry of Economy, Directorate of Mines, Mining Registry Office) asserting that the Mexican Mineral Title regime is unconstitutional. As reported on April 14, 2021, the Supreme Court of Justice of Mexico ("SCJN") has already ruled, in a similar case, that Mexico's mineral title regime is constitutional. The case involving Almaden's mineral claims is now in the SCJN, and the Company is optimistic that a ruling will be issued during H2 2022.

By way of background, in April 2019, a lower court in Puebla State issued a decision that Mexico's mineral title regime is unconstitutional because consultation of indigenous communities is not required before the granting of mineral title. The lawsuit used the Company's mineral claims to make the argument. For more background see the Company's press releases of April 14, 2021, February 27, 2020, and April 15, 2019.

Community Engagement

With the easing of COVID-19 concerns locally and with the support and involvement of local health authorities, the Company is pleased to have been able to cautiously re-engage with friends in local communities over the past several months. The Company recently convened an outdoor end of year gathering in a large open space and is very appreciative of the ongoing support and optimism from local communities regarding the future of the project and the tremendous value that we can collectively deliver to the local area through project development.

Drilling Activities

Since the news release of October 7, 2021, three additional exploration drill holes have been completed in the large high level epithermal South East Alteration Zone target area which extends to the south away from the Ixtaca deposit. No significant gold and silver assays were returned from these holes which encountered altered volcaniclastic rocks overlying basement carbonates and shales - with both volcanics and sediments locally intruded by dykes. The geologic observations and complete assay data will be analysed and additional mineral studies will be conducted on the core in order to identify any geochemical or mineral vectors in order to plan follow-up work in this area.

Norm Dircks, P.Geo., is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") and has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release.

About Almaden

Almaden Minerals Ltd. owns 100% of the Ixtaca project in Puebla State, Mexico, subject to a 2.0% NSR royalty held by Almadex Minerals Ltd. The Ixtaca deposit hosts a proven and probable reserve containing 1.38 million ounces of gold and 85.1 million ounces of silver (73.1 million tonnes grading 0.59 g/t Au and 36.3 g/t Ag). A report titled "Ixtaca Gold-Silver Project, Puebla State, Mexico NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Feasibility Study", which was prepared in accordance with NI 43-101, is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR and on the Company's website. The Ixtaca Gold-Silver Deposit was discovered by Almaden in 2010.

