Northcliff Announces Extension Of Loan Financing Maturity

VANCOUVER, Dec. 20, 2021 - Northcliff Resources Ltd. ("Northcliff" or the "Company") (TSX: NCF) announces that it has entered into an amendment agreement with Todd Sisson (NZ) Limited ("Todd"), a subsidiary of the Todd Corporation, the Company's largest shareholder, to extend the maturity of the initial tranche ($400,000) of the February 26, 2021 loan facility ($800,000) to March 19, 2022 ("Extended Loan"). All other material terms and conditions of the Extended Loan remain unchanged (see news release dated October 14, 2020).

The Extended Loan term has been approved by the TSX.

