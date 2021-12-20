Gowest Announces Share for Debt Transactions

TORONTO, Dec. 20, 2021 - Gowest Gold Ltd. ("Gowest" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: GWA) announced today that it intends to settle up to an aggregate of $240,583 of indebtedness (the "Debt Settlement") through the issuance of common shares of the Company. Pursuant to the proposed Debt Settlement, the Company will issue 1,503,644 common shares, at a deemed price of $0.16 per share, to non-management directors of the Company, in satisfaction of director fees owing and outstanding to such individuals as of October 31, 2021. The Company has elected to settle the indebtedness through the issuance of common shares to preserve cash and improve the Company's balance sheet.



The Debt Settlement is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. All of the securities issuable in connection with the Debt Settlement will be subject to a hold-period expiring four months and one day after the date of issuance

Participation by insiders under the Debt Settlement is exempt from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 by virtue of the exemptions contained in Sections 5.5(b) and 5.7(1)(b) of MI 61-101.

About Gowest

Gowest is a Canadian gold exploration and development company focused on delineating and developing its 100% owned Bradshaw Gold Deposit (Bradshaw) on the Frankfield Property, part of the Corporation's North Timmins Gold Project (NTGP). Gowest is exploring additional gold targets on its +100‐square‐kilometre NTGP land package and continues to evaluate the area, which is part of the prolific Timmins, Ontario gold camp. Currently, Bradshaw contains a National Instrument 43‐101 Indicated Resource estimated at 2.1 million tonnes ("t") grading 6.19 grams per tonne gold (g/t Au) containing 422 thousand ounces (oz) Au and an Inferred Resource of 3.6 million t grading 6.47 g/t Au containing 755 thousand oz Au. Further, based on the Pre‐Feasibility Study produced by Stantec Mining and announced on June 9, 2015, Bradshaw contains Mineral Reserves (Mineral Resources are inclusive of Mineral Reserves) in the probable category, using a 3 g/t Au cut‐off and utilizing a gold price of US$1,200 / oz, totaling 1.8 million t grading 4.82 g/t Au for 277 thousand oz Au.

