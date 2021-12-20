Orezone Will Commence Trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange on December 23, 2021

VANCOUVER, Dec. 20, 2021 - Orezone Gold Corp. (TSX.V: ORE, OTCQX: ORZCF) (the "Company" or "Orezone") is pleased to announce that is has received conditional approval to commence trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), following graduation from the TSX Venture Exchange.



The Company's common shares (ORE) and warrants (ORE.WT) will begin trading on the TSX at the market opening on December 23, 2021 and trading of Orezone's common shares and warrants will then be delisted from the TSXV.

The trading symbol for the common shares on the TSX will continue as ORE and the warrants will continue as ORE.WT. The Company's common shares will continue to be listed on the OTCQX under the symbol ORZCF.

Mr. Patrick Downey, the Company's President & CEO commented, "Graduating to the TSX is the next logical step in Orezone's transition to becoming a producer. As construction at the Bombor? Gold Project advances, we look to enhance our market value and broaden our shareholder base both nationally and internationally."

Holders of the shares and warrants are not required to take any action in connection with the graduation to the TSX.

About Orezone Gold Corporation

Orezone Gold Corp. (TSX.V: ORE OTCQX: ORZCF) is a Canadian development company which owns a 90% interest in Bombor?, one of the largest undeveloped gold deposits in Burkina Faso.

The 2019 feasibility study highlights Bombor? as an attractive shovel-ready gold project with forecasted annual gold production of 118,000 ounces over a 13+ year mine life at an All-In Sustaining Cost of US$730/ounce with an after-tax payback period of 2.5 years at an assumed gold price of US$1,300/ounce. Bombor? is underpinned by a mineral resource base in excess of 5 million gold ounces and possesses significant expansion potential. Orezone is fully funded to bring Bombor? into production and construction of the mine is on-schedule and budget with the first gold pour scheduled for Q3-2022.

