ATEX Announces Appointment of Alejandra Wood to its Board and Welcomes Pierre Lassonde as a 10.2% Shareholder

Toronto, December 20, 2021 - ATEX Resources Inc. (TSXV: ATX) ("ATEX") is pleased to announce the appointment of Alejandra Wood to its Board of Directors. Ms. Wood brings in excess of 20 years' international and Chilean mineral industry experience and is currently the Executive Director of the Center for Copper and Mining Studies ("Cesco"), an international, non-profit organization which focuses on broadening the discussion on new approaches to sustainable mining while creating a more diverse, inclusive and innovative industry. Ms. Wood replaces Carl Hansen, who has stepped down from the Board of Directors.

On behalf of ATEX's Board of Directors, Craig Nelsen, Chairman, stated, "We are very pleased to have Ms. Wood join ATEX's Board. Considering Ms. Wood's previous extensive experience in external affairs and communications with BHP Billiton Base Metals as well as her current role as Executive Director of Cesco, she will provide invaluable input to the Board as ATEX ramps up exploration efforts in Chile. Further, I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Carl Hansen for his 12 years' of service, taking the lead in the formation of ATEX and its subsequent acquisition of the Valeriano Copper Gold Project."

"I welcome Alejandra to the ATEX Board and, based on her extensive experience within the Chilean mining industry, look forward to her contributions," said Raymond Jannas, CEO of ATEX. "Alejandra has excellent communication skills and strong relationships with local communities, mining companies and governmental authorities which will benefit ATEX. We look forward to Alejandra's input and assistance as we execute our exploration plans in Chile."

Upon the completion of ATEX's recent $8.5 million brokered private placement financing with Desjardins Capital Markets, Pierre Lassonde announced (December 3, 2021 press release) that he has become a 10.2% shareholder of ATEX. "We welcome Mr. Lassonde's vote of confidence in the ATEX management team and our Valeriano Copper Gold Project located in a new copper gold porphyry camp in Chile's prolific El Indio Mineral Belt," said Raymond Jannas.

ATEX announces it granted an aggregate of 2,520,000 stock options with 1,500,000 granted to directors and officers and 1,020,000 granted to consultants. Each option entitles the holder to acquire one ATEX common share at an exercise price of $0.36 until December 16, 2026.

The Qualified Person, as defined by National Instrument 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators, for the Valeriano Project is Sergio Diaz, a resident of La Senera, Chile. Mr. Diaz is a Public Registered Person for Reserves and Resources N° 51, in Chile and is also registered in the Colegio de Geólogos de Chile under N° 315.

ATEX is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, development and monetization of projects throughout the Americas. ATEX's flagship Valeriano Copper Gold Project is located in Chile's prolific El Indio Mineral Belt.

